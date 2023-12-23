“To be fair… Tiger Woods hasn’t played much” – Fans react to Tiger Woods settling at 131 for the PGA Tour’s 2024 rankings

On Thursday, the PGA Tour released the fantasy rankings of the 223 players for the 2024 season, with Tiger Woods placed 131st. The list was curated by Tour's Golfbet insider, Rob Bolton.

The top bracket of the fantasy rankings list was occupied by consistent performers such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Viktor Hovland. Collin Morikawa secured the fourth spot, while Justin Thomas was surprisingly placed fifth after a poor 2022–23 season.

Woods is returning to competitive golf after a long time, and fans will see more of him in the 2024 season. However, considering several factors, Bolton didn't put him very high on the list. He wrote, as per the PGA Tour:

"Because he’s done competing often, he’s undraftable in formats that reward playing time, but he’ll be a fun flier when he’s able to tee it up. If you can bet or never have and would like to try, start with his market."

Most fans didn't agree with Woods' ranking and felt one should never write off the legend. However, few understood that many factors were behind keeping him low on the fantasy ranking list.

Here's a look at some of the responses from the fans on X (formerly Twitter):

"To be fair… Tiger hasn’t played much. But Tiger masters champ 2024"

"Tiger woods in a wheelchair is a better golfer than 50 guys ahead of him"

"He's the #1 ranked 48 year old. So He's got that going for him!"

"Pretty fair tbh"

"Love the guy but gotta prove you can finish top 25 again in a full field event before getting a high projection..with that being said he wins this year 🐐"

When did Tiger Woods last win on the PGA Tour?

Tiger Woods' last win on the PGA Tour came four years ago at the 2019 Zozo Championship. He finished with an aggregate of −19 after shooting 64, 64, 66, and 67 in four rounds. He beat Hideki Matsuyama by a three-stroke difference to claim his 82nd title and become the joint-most successful golfer in PGA Tour history.

Since his last win, Tiger Woods has made only 14 starts on the PGA Tour due to injury setbacks. His last top-10 finish came in the Farmer Insurance Cup 2020. This year, he could play only two official events before undergoing subtalar fusion surgery. He made cuts in both the Genesis Invitational and the Masters Tournament.

He then remained out of action for eight months and returned to the Hero World Challenge. He finished 18th in the 20-player field event and shot even-par after four rounds.

The 15-time major champion was last spotted at the PNC Championship along with his son, Charlie Woods. The duo finished T5 after carding 19-under in a 36-hole scramble format event.

The 47-year-old golfer stated that he would like to play one event each month next year, including all four majors. He is most likely to make his next official start at the Genesis Invitational. The event will take place from February 15 to 18, 2024, at the Riviera Golf Club.