Tom Kim admits offseason changes “backfiring” at times: “Really close to getting over the hump”

Tom Kim has shared his analysis about his performance so far this season, ahead of his fourth-consecutive appearance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this week.
The young PGA Tour star will be playing his first tournament since the Masters, where he finished in a tie for the 52nd spot on the leaderboard. Tom Kim will be teeing up at the TPC Craig Ranch of Texas this week, making it the 11th tournament he'll be competing in this golf season.
During a press conference ahead of the PGA Tour event, Kim was asked how he would assess his game this golf season. The South Korean golfer answered (via ASAP Sports):
"It's been interesting. There's moments where I've had better starts than I've had previous years. And then there's been moments of uncertainty of where did the game go?"
Kim mentioned his brilliant finishes last year and said:
"And the strong fall last year and four second-place finishes, it was really into that moment of, man, I'm really close to kind of getting over the hump. It's just been a process to find that again."
"I made a few changes in the offseason, and it's been good sometimes, but it's also been backfiring. I think that's part of the process."
The 22-year-old golfer admitted to being frustrated with not being able to perform as well, yet tries to be patient because of the expectations he has of himself. While Kim hopes to find his form soon, he also wants to take his time before he can get himself into contention.
Tom Kim will enter the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with the winning odds of +6000.
In his past three appearances at the tournament, he has finished in the following positions on the leaderboard:
- T52 in 2024 at the TPC Craig Ranch
- T34 in 2023 at the TPC Craig Ranch
- T11 in 2022 at the TPC Craig Ranch
How has Tom Kim performed so far in 2025?
The young PGA Tour player started his season at the Sony Open, where he finished in the T65 spot at the end of the final round of the event.
Kim failed to make cuts at three tournaments this year- The American Express, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Valero Texas Open.
His best finish came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he was tied in seventh position on the leaderboard along with Sepp Straka. Kim ended up at T44 spots at both, WM Phoenix Open and The Genesis Invitational.
While he finished at the T42 position at The Players Championship, he was tied in the 36th spot by the end of the Valspar Championship. At Augusta, Tom Kim stood at the T52 after the final round.