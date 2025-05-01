Tom Kim says Jordan Spieth completing Grand Slam at the PGA Championship 2025 would be “astronomical” for golf

After Rory McIlroy completed the Career Grand Slam by winning the Masters 2025, fans expect Jordan Spieth to achieve the same feat at the upcoming PGA Championship. PGA Tour player Tom Kim said that it'd be "astronomical" for golf.

Spieth has three major wins. His first major win came at the 2015 Masters, which he won by four strokes over Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson. That same year, he won the US Open by one stroke over Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen. In 2017, he won the Open Championship by three strokes over Matt Kuchar.

In a press conference, Tom Kim explained how he would feel if Jordan Spieth completes the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship in the same year Rory McIlroy achieved the feat (via ASAP Sports):

"It would be astronomical for the game of golf. I really do believe that, to be able to have two career grand slams in one year. We've only had -- is it only five -- is it six now? I think Jordan again being such a big face of the game of golf would be really good for us, for the PGA Tour. I think he's seeing Rory do it for sure is going to motivate him more to get it done in Charlotte."

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters in the playoffs with a birdie on the first playoff hole against Justin Rose. Before him, only five players had completed the career Grand Slam - Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

If Spieth wins the 2025 PGA Championship, he will become the seventh and third in the modern era, after Woods and McIlroy, to achieve the feat. He will be making his 13th start at the major championship this year, which will be held from May 15 to 18.

A look at Jordan Spieth's record at the PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth has a decent record at the PGA Championship. In 12 starts, he has made 10 cuts and missed two cuts. He has two top-10 and four top-25 finishes.

His best performance came at the 2015 PGA Championship at the Straits Course of Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, where he finished runner-up to Jason Day by three strokes. His other notable finish came in 2019 at Bethpage Black Golf Course, when he tied for third.

Let's take a look at Jordan Spieth's performances in his 12 starts at the PGA Championship:

2013 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2014 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2015 : 2nd Place

: 2nd Place 2016 : Tied for 13th

: Tied for 13th 2017 : Tied for 28th

: Tied for 28th 2018 : Tied for 12th

: Tied for 12th 2019 : Tied for 3rd

: Tied for 3rd 2020 : Tied for 71st

: Tied for 71st 2021 : Tied for 30th

: Tied for 30th 2022 : Tied for 34th

: Tied for 34th 2023 : Tied for 29th

: Tied for 29th 2024: Tied for 43rd

