Tom Kim spotted wearing Kinesiology tape on his wrist as injury fears grow

Tom Kim was spotted on the greens wearing Kinesiology tape on his wrist. This special kind of tape is used to hold something, in this case it's Kim's wrist, in place firmly. This is almost always only necessary if an injury is present.

(KT Tape is usually used to help with sprains)



That is to say, the tape means Kim is suffering. His wrist, which was the subject of concern, is clearly bothering him otherwise he would not have anything on it. As the event goes on, it will be very interesting to see whether or not he can continue.

He's through the first round and has hit exactly par, but the wrist may cause issues and potentially force a withdrawal in subsequent rounds. He still has three days to golf through, which is a lot easier said than done with any sort of injury.

Tom Kim could be dealing with wrist problems

Tom Kim is one of the youngest golfers on the PGA Tour right now. It's unfortunate timing as he was really rounding into form. Ian McNeill of RotoBaller said:

"Despite somewhat of a lull to start the 2023 campaign, Tom Kim has found some vintage ball-striking form at two consecutive big courses."

"A T23 at Quail Hollow and a T16 at Augusta National certainly surpassed many pundits' expectations for the 20-year-old, and perhaps more excitingly, we're beginning to see some real progress in Kim's quest for distance."

Tom Kim has a potential injury

He continued detailing the young golfer's rise:

"Kim drove the ball further at Quail Hollow than at any other previous start, and the rest of his game seems to be rounding into form along with his driver, as he gained over nine shots from tee to green on the week. If these trends continue, there's no reason why the Korean star can't improve on his 17th-place finish here at Craig Ranch last year."

Unfortunately, the wrist injury may force the 20-year-old to lose a step on his journey right now. It will be hard to put up the numbers he is used to with an injury, if he's able to stay in the competition at all.

