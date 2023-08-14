English professional golfer Tommy Fleetwood has registered an 'unusual' and 'unwanted' record on his name after the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Despite competing on the PGA Tour for years, he became the first golfer to surpass $20,000,000 in on-course earnings without a win.

Since joining the Tour back in 2018, he has had 22 top-5 finishes (most in the last 40 years of Tour history without a win), five runner-up finishes, and four third-place finishes. In 124 starts, he has made the cut on 103 occasions and has accumulated a whopping total of $20,145,523.

Justin Ray reported on Twitter that the six-time European Tour champion has become the first golfer in the history of the PGA Tour to earn over $20 million in on-course earnings without a win.

Expand Tweet

Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for third with Rory McIlroy on the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard and earned a whopping $1.16 million paycheck.

After losing yet another event, Fleetwood tried to continue his positive approach and, as per Golf Monthly, said:

"Yeah, of course it's frustrating, but I think I have to look at it in a positive way, be proud of the golf I'm playing and the work that we're doing. It's better than being the other way. It's better than being nowhere near."

How much did Tommy Fleetwood earn in PGA Tour 2022-23 season?

Tommy Fleetwood at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open (via Getty Images)

In 15 out of 18 starts this season, the 32-year-old English golfer has made the cut and earned some money. Thanks to his multiple top performances, he has accumulated a grand total of $6,041,634 in on-course earnings this season.

In the 15 cuts he made, Fleetwood finished seven times in the top 10 on the leaderboard. His best finish came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he lost to Nick Taylor in the playoffs but earned $981,000 at the event.

Below are the leaderboard standings and prize money earned by Tommy Fleetwood in the PGA Tour 2022–23 season:

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, T53 ($22,587)

THE CJ CUP, T4 ($462,000)

The Genesis Invitational, T20 ($197,667)

Arnold Palmer Invitational, T61 ($44,400)

THE PLAYERS Championship, T27 ($167,656)

Valspar Championship, T3 ($477,900)

Masters Tournament: 33 ($111,600)

RBC Heritage, T15 ($335,000)

Wells Fargo Championship, T5 ($772,500)

PGA Championship, T18 ($214,400)

RBC Canadian Open, 2 ($981,000)

U.S. Open, T5 ($738,934)

Genesis Scottish Open, T6 ($261,990)

The Open Championship, T10 ($308,400)

FedEx St. Jude Championship, T3 ($1,160,000)

Tommy Fleetwood currently stands in tenth place on the updated FedEx Cup rankings. He will next be seen at the 2023 BMW Championship, which commences on August 17.

The Olympia Fields North Course event will feature the top 50 players from the FedEx Cup rankings and will have a $20 million prize pool.