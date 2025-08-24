Tommy Fleetwood gets honest about the final round of the Tour Championship as he prepares to battle Patrick Cantlay

Tommy Fleetwood is once again on the verge of getting his first PGA Tour victory. He has been in amazing form throughout the Tour Championship, and after three rounds, he is tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay at 16 under par. Before the last day of the event, Fleetwood spoke with the media about his feelings and expectations for the final day of the FedEx Playoffs.

Tommy Fleetwood stated in a news appearance that he enjoys having the opportunity to accomplish something huge again. He sees this day as one more opportunity to do what he enjoys. Fleetwood has been waiting for his first win for a long time, and he has stated to the media that it will be a very special occasion for him if he does win the Tour Championship. The golfer stated,

"I love that I'm up there again, and it's just another chance. It's another opportunity. It's another day where I get to go out and do what I love and enjoy it and be in contention and just go and hit the golf shots, and what is like the best pressure, if you like. We're trying to win a golf tournament and do something very special.”

Talking about the third round, Tommy Fleetwood had a fantastic day of 3 under par at the Tour Championship. On the other hand, Patrick Cantley performed admirably on the first day of the weekend, shooting a 6 under par. Cantley has eight PGA Tour victories and previously won the FedEx Playoffs in 2021. There will be a lot of pressure on both golfers, and the last round can be expected to be pretty interesting.

Tommy Fleetwood claims he "trusts the process" after every disappointment

TOUR Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

Tommy Fleetwood has been inches away from winning a tournament multiple times throughout his career. In the FedEx St. Jude Championship and even the BMW Championship, he performed excellently, leading the tournament in several rounds before finishing a few shots behind the eventual winner. Despite this, Fleetwood always turns up, and he stated during the press conference following the second round of the Tour Championship that he trusts the process.

The golfer explained (quoted by ASAP Sports),

"I guess so. I think I'm playing really good golf. Like I said, I think the easiest thing -- maybe I don't know whether it's expected, but obviously when you've had a couple of disappointments or you've been close and it's not quite happened, things like that."

Fleetwood later added,

"Obviously, want to make the most of when you're playing well, and just because I guess things haven't worked out for me before doesn't mean they won't work out this week or next week or whenever that may be."

Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantley will kick off their final day together at 1:44 ET.

