Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley & two other PGA Tour stars to feature in The Skin Games

The PGA Tour's Skin Games is all set to make a comeback after decades. It is an old event that used to take place after the official season ends, which is usually in November or December. It was an unofficial event that took place between 1983 and 2008, but it is expected to return this season in November, and the four golfers who will participate have been announced.The Skin Games have a format in which four golfers are invited and compete in a standard pattern, but each hole is called a 'skin'. Every hole/skin is worth some dollars, and if the golfers tie on a hole, the price is added to the next one. The 2025 FedEx Cup winner, Tommy Fleetwood, the 8-time PGA Tour winner Keegan Bradley, the 16-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas, and the two-time Golf Major winner Xander Schauffele are all set to compete in this format this season.The official X account of The Skin Games even posted a promotional video featuring the four golfers competing in the event. They pumped it up with a great caption that read,&quot;The Skins Game returns w/ @TommyFleetwood1 , @Keegan_Bradley , @JustinThomas34 , @XSchauffele 💰 Live on Black Friday (11/28) only on @primevideo&quot; The PGA Tour has made every effort to make this new version of The Skin Games as massive as possible. For this event, the circuit has even partnered with a golf media company called Pro Shop and with Propagate Content, who will be the producers of this event. Apart from that, Prime Video is going to serve as the global broadcast partner for this event.Charlie Neiman outlines how long the 2025 skin games will lastRyder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls - Source: GettyCharlie Neiman, Prime Video's head of sports partnerships, recently stated that the company is very happy to announce this important collaboration with the PGA Tour studious. He also disclosed that Prime Video will broadcast the event's whole 15-hour coverage nonstop.Neiman also explained how this golf event will be a demonstration to their audience of their dedication to providing sports content. According to the official PGA Tour website, he stated:&quot;We're thrilled to help relaunch 'The Skins Game' as part of an unprecedented day of live sports on Prime Video this Black Friday. Partnering with PGA TOUR Studios, Pro Shop, and Propagate Content to broadcast this storied event with four of the game's most captivating stars opens more than 15 hours of exclusive live sports coverage on Prime Video, and underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, premium sports programming to fans around the world.”So far, reports claim that the Skin Games is going to take place on Black Friday at Panther National Golf Course in South Florida.