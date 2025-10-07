2025 Baycurrent Classic power rankings: Xander Schauffele beaten to top-three

PGA Tour is in Japan this weekend for the Baycurrent Classic 2025. The event, formerly the ZOZO Championship, will see a stacked field of 78 players at the Yokohama Country Club in Kanagawa from October 9-12. The third event of the FedExCup Fall will be headlined by some of the top-rated golfers including World No.4 Xander Schauffele.Despite being the top-ranked golfer on the Japanese event’s field, Schauffele doesn’t carry the best odds this weekend. Interestingly, Ryder Cupper Rasmus Højgaard leads the upcoming $8,000,000 event’s power rankings. According to the PGA Tour, the 24-year-old Dane enters the contest as a favorite after the Ryder Cup victory and a solid T3 finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.Alex Noren follows the leader owing to his two wins in England on the DP World Tour. The 43-year-old Swede is being dubbed a favorite to clinch his maiden PGA Tour victory this weekend. Hideki Matsuyama sits third on the list after a dozen top 25 finishes on the circuit this year. The local hero, winner of this event in 2021, will also be eyeing a home advantage over the top picks. Notably, Schauffele sits behind the top-three despite competing in all of the first six editions of the tournament. Last week’s runner-up Garrick Higgo, Si Woo Kim, Michael Kim, Kurt Kitayama and Michael Thorbjornsen are among the other top names to watch this weekend. BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup champion Taiga Semikawa sits 12th on the power rankings list.Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club (via PGA Tour):Rasmus Højgaard (Denmark)Alex Noren (Sweden)Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)Xander Schauffele (USA)Garrick Higgo (South Africa)Si Woo Kim (South Korea)Michael Kim (USA)Kurt Kitayama (USA)Michael Thorbjornsen (USA)Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei)Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa)Taiga Semikawa (Japan)Vince Whaley (USA)Chris Gotterup (USA)Max Homa (USA)2025 Baycurrent Classic oddsDespite the low power rankings position, World No.4 Xander Schauffele is the outright favorite to win the 2025 Baycurrent Classic, according to Fanatics Sportsbook app. As per the bookers’ odds list, the 31-year-old enters the upcoming event with 10-1 odds. He is closely followed by Collin Morikawa, who starts in Kanagawa with 16-1 odds. The two-time major champion shares the odds with Alex Noren, who narrowly beats Hideki Matsuyama (18-1) on the list. Power ranking favorite Rasmus Højgaard sits fifth with 20-1 odds. The trio of Chris Gotterup, Kurt Kitayama and Si Woo Kim follow the Ryder Cupper with 22-1 odds.Listed below are the top-20 odds for the Yokohama event (as per Fanatics Sportsbook app):Xander Schauffele (+1000)Collin Morikawa (+1600)Alex Noren (+1600)Hideki Matsuyama (+1800)Rasmus Højgaard (+2000)Chris Gotterup (+2200)Kurt Kitayama (+2200)Si Woo Kim (+2200)Kevin Yu (+2800)Min Woo Lee (+2800)Michaek Kim (+3000)Garrick Higgo (+3300)Max Homa (+3300)Wyndham Clark (+3300)Michael Thorbjornsen (+3300)Adam Scott (+4000)Sungjae Im (+4000)Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+4000)Takumi Kanaya (+4000)Tom Kim (+4000)Vince Whaley (+4000)More details on the Baycurrent Classic will be updated as the event progresses.