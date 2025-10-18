Tommy Fleetwood names his biggest supporter as he inches close to victory at DP World India Championship

Tommy Fleetwood has been one of the most successful golfers in the DP World India Championship so far. After Round 3, he has a total score of 15 under par and is second on the leaderboard, just two shots behind leader Keita Nakajima. Following a successful Round 3, Fleetwood spoke about a variety of topics during the post-round press conference, and there he also revealed his biggest supporter.

Ad

The English golfer was asked during the conference how he feels about his son, Franklin or Frankie Fleetwood, who is constantly copying his father on the course and imitating all of the shots played by the golfer. Tommy Fleetwood claimed that while on the course, he is unable to notice his son more, but he is aware that Frankie is his biggest supporter.

Fleetwood added that Frankie has a strong interest in golf, and while the young kid has many other favourite golfers, he is inclined toward his father. The golfer stated (as quoted by ASAP Sports),

Ad

Trending

"I try not to focus on it too much. He's my biggest supporter, and yeah, my family are my biggest source of motivation and inspiration if you like. They give me that, so I love having them here to support. It's amazing watching Frankie grow up and how into the golf he is, how biased he is. There's a lot of players out there that he really likes, but he's very biased towards his dad, so I'm very pleased with that."

Ad

Fleetwood has stated that his family is the primary reason he is constantly driven to perform well on the course. Even when he makes a mistake on the course and sees his kid become sad, Tommy Fleetwood attempts to keep his emotions under control and strives for a better outcome.

Tommy Fleetwood describes how he is looking for "control" in the final round

DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty

While in the last round of the 2025 DP World India Championship, Tommy Fleetwood has two key challenges: Keito Nakajima and Shane Lowry. The three of them are in great contention to win the tournament, and when asked what he thinks about it, Fleetwood stated that he is not aiming to outperform other players, but rather to gain more control over himself and his emotions.

Ad

The golfer explained (as quoted by ASAP Sports),

"I'll really sort of try and stay as present as possible, control my emotions, control my thoughts, and control my golf ball really. That's all I can do. Obviously, whatever they do is down to them. I'm looking forward to the challenge. Again, it's great to have some amazing players up there in contention. Whenever you get to this stage of the tournament, the guys that are around you with a chance of winning are playing great golf, so you know they're going to play well."

Tommy Fleetwood has already won one big tournament this season (the 2025 FedEx Cup), and a win on the DP World Tour might be a big boost to his season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More