DP World India Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times & pairings explored

The third round of the DP World India Championship was a complete action packed day. After a lot of twists and turns on the course, the amateur golfer Keita Nakajima took the lead in the tournament, with a total score of 17 under par. He is only two shots ahead of second-place Tommy Fleetwood.

Ad

From here, things can take any turn, making Round 4 or the last day of the 2025 DP World India Championship rather thrilling. Thomas Aiken withdrew from the tournament during Round 3, bringing the total number of golfers competing to 65. As a result, 32 tee groupings and a lone start are all set to take place on the tournament's final day.

The American golfer Jordan Gumberg is the one who is going to start his final round of the DP World India Championship alone. He will also be in the first tee group, starting the tournament's round at 6:44 AM local time. Tommy Fleetwood and Keita Nakajima, the top two golfers on the leaderboard, will play in tee groupings 33 and will begin their final round at 12:20 PM local time.

Ad

Trending

What are the tee times and pairings for Round 4 of the DP World India Championship?

DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Talking more about the tee groups and tee times for the DP World India Championships' final round, here's a look at it:

1: Jordan Gumberg (06:44 AM)

2: Abhinav Lohan and Nicolai von Dellingshausen (06:50 AM)

3: Gavin Green and Julien Guerrier (07:00 AM)

4: Ross Fisher and Anirban Lahiri (07:10 AM)

5: Rafa Cabrera Bello and Jack Senior (07:20 AM)

6: Manuel Elvira and Yannik Paul (07:30 AM)

7: Gregorio De Leo and Jason Scrivener (07:40 AM)

8: Björn Åkesson and Fabrizio Zanotti (07:50 AM)

9: Richard Sterne and Jacques Kruyswijk (08:00 AM)

10: Hamish Brown and Shubhankar Sharma (08:15 AM)

11: Darius van Driel and Adrian Otaegui (08:25 AM)

12: Jordan Smith and Shiv Kapur (08:35 AM)

13: Robin Williams and Casey Jarvis (08:45 AM)

14: Pablo Larrazábal and Luke Donald (08:55 AM)

15: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia and Joel Girrbach (09:05 AM)

16: Nacho Elvira and Ugo Coussaud (09:15 AM)

17: Darren Fichardt and Eugenio Chacarra (09:25 AM)

18: Andreas Halvorsen and Tom Vaillant (09:35 AM)

19: David Ravetto and Ben Griffin (09:55 AM)

20: Marcel Schneider and Jannik de Bruyn (10:05 AM)

21: Frederic Lacroix and Dhruv Sheoran (10:15 AM)

22: Martin Couvra and Andy Sullivan (10:25 AM)

23: Zander Lombard and Marcus Armitage (10:35 AM)

24: Freddy Schott and Joost Luiten (10:45 AM)

25: Bernd Wiesberger and Rory McIlroy (10:55 AM)

26: Andrea Pavan and Ben Schmidt (11:05 AM)

27: Thriston Lawrence and Michael Kim (11:15 AM)

28: Jorge Campillo and Jayden Schaper (11:30 AM)

29: Dan Bradbury and Brandon Robinson Thompson (11:40 AM)

30: Viktor Hovland and Brian Harman (11:50 AM)

31: Alex Fitzpatrick and Daniel Hillier (12:00 PM)

32: Jens Dantorp and Shane Lowry (12:10 PM)

33: Tommy Fleetwood and Keita Nakajima (12:20 PM)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More