Tony Finau and family throws an early 4th of July water-themed party

Tony Finau and his wife, Alayna Galea'i-Finau, recently hosted an early Fourth of July celebration for a few family friends. On July 3, Alayna posted a number of reposted stories from her friends as a thank you for inviting them to the celebration. It was a water pool-themed party, with a swing-bucket that poured water from time to time.

Tony Finau's party also had a DJ, who amplified the atmosphere. One of their family friends posted an IG story about the celebration, claiming that their kids were not leaving the place. They also asserted that Alayna Galea'i-Finau knows how to host the ultimate party. Their comment read,

"My kids literally didn't want to leave!! @laynafinau knows how to throw a party!"

Talking about the story, here's a look at it:

Alayna Finau's Instagram story of July 3 (Image Credit: IG @laynafinau)

Another one of Finau's friends mentioned how enjoyable the celebration was. They shared a photo with the Finaus, thanking them for the invitation. Their comment read as follows:

"Such a fun pool party! Thanks for the invite @laynafinau"

Here's a look at this story:

Alayna Finau's Instagram story on July 3 (Image Credit: via Instagram @laynafinau)

Talking about Tony Finau's game, his most recent tournament was the 2025 Travelers Championship. He performed decently, finishing with a total score of 291, 11 points above par. Finau finished tied for 66th after posting rounds of 73, 74, 68, and 76.

How much money did Tony Finau make from golf in 2025?

PGA: U.S. Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

Tony Finau's 2025 season has not been particularly successful. He is still looking for his first win of the season, and his greatest result came at The Genesis Invitational. In the tournament, he finished tied for 5th with a total score of 280, which is 8 under par. In terms of money, Tony Finau has won $2,442,608 so far this season.

Here's his income from all the tournaments he took part in 2025:

The Sentry : T15, 271 (-21), $292,000

: T15, 271 (-21), $292,000 The American Express : Missed Cut, 209 (-7), --

: Missed Cut, 209 (-7), -- Farmers Insurance Open : Missed Cut, 149 (+5), --

: Missed Cut, 149 (+5), -- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T13, 276 (-12), $368,500

: T13, 276 (-12), $368,500 The Genesis Invitational : T5, 280 (-8), $736,500

: T5, 280 (-8), $736,500 Arnold Palmer Invitational : T36, 291 (+3), $96,750

: T36, 291 (+3), $96,750 THE PLAYERS Championship : Missed Cut, 152 (+8), --

: Missed Cut, 152 (+8), -- Texas Children's Houston Open : T32, 272 (-8), $51,911

: T32, 272 (-8), $51,911 Valero Texas Open : T56, 293 (+5), $22,040

: T56, 293 (+5), $22,040 Masters Tournament : Missed Cut, 148 (+4), --

: Missed Cut, 148 (+4), -- RBC Heritage : T38, 278 (-6), $86,250

: T38, 278 (-6), $86,250 Truist Championship : T15, 272 (-8), $350,000

: T15, 272 (-8), $350,000 PGA Championship : T19, 282 (-2), $193,442

: T19, 282 (-2), $193,442 the Memorial Tournament : T31, 293 (+5), $114,857

: T31, 293 (+5), $114,857 U.S. Open : T38, 291 (+11), $90,608

: T38, 291 (+11), $90,608 Travelers Championship: T66, 291 (+11), $39,750

Tony Finau's next tournament will be the Open Championship. It will take place from July 17 to 20, 2025, at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland.

