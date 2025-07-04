Tony Finau and family throws an early 4th of July water-themed party

Tony Finau and his wife, Alayna Galea'i-Finau, recently hosted an early Fourth of July celebration for a few family friends. On July 3, Alayna posted a number of reposted stories from her friends as a thank you for inviting them to the celebration. It was a water pool-themed party, with a swing-bucket that poured water from time to time.
Tony Finau's party also had a DJ, who amplified the atmosphere. One of their family friends posted an IG story about the celebration, claiming that their kids were not leaving the place. They also asserted that Alayna Galea'i-Finau knows how to host the ultimate party. Their comment read,
"My kids literally didn't want to leave!! @laynafinau knows how to throw a party!"
Talking about the story, here's a look at it:
Another one of Finau's friends mentioned how enjoyable the celebration was. They shared a photo with the Finaus, thanking them for the invitation. Their comment read as follows:
"Such a fun pool party! Thanks for the invite @laynafinau"
Here's a look at this story:
Talking about Tony Finau's game, his most recent tournament was the 2025 Travelers Championship. He performed decently, finishing with a total score of 291, 11 points above par. Finau finished tied for 66th after posting rounds of 73, 74, 68, and 76.
How much money did Tony Finau make from golf in 2025?
Tony Finau's 2025 season has not been particularly successful. He is still looking for his first win of the season, and his greatest result came at The Genesis Invitational. In the tournament, he finished tied for 5th with a total score of 280, which is 8 under par. In terms of money, Tony Finau has won $2,442,608 so far this season.
Here's his income from all the tournaments he took part in 2025:
- The Sentry: T15, 271 (-21), $292,000
- The American Express: Missed Cut, 209 (-7), --
- Farmers Insurance Open: Missed Cut, 149 (+5), --
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T13, 276 (-12), $368,500
- The Genesis Invitational: T5, 280 (-8), $736,500
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: T36, 291 (+3), $96,750
- THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut, 152 (+8), --
- Texas Children's Houston Open: T32, 272 (-8), $51,911
- Valero Texas Open: T56, 293 (+5), $22,040
- Masters Tournament: Missed Cut, 148 (+4), --
- RBC Heritage: T38, 278 (-6), $86,250
- Truist Championship: T15, 272 (-8), $350,000
- PGA Championship: T19, 282 (-2), $193,442
- the Memorial Tournament: T31, 293 (+5), $114,857
- U.S. Open: T38, 291 (+11), $90,608
- Travelers Championship: T66, 291 (+11), $39,750
Tony Finau's next tournament will be the Open Championship. It will take place from July 17 to 20, 2025, at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland.