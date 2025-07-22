Tony Finau attended the world premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 after his decent outing at The Open Championship 2025. The American golfer was joined by his wife Alayna, who shared a glimpse of the outing on her Instagram account.LPGA Tour pro Michelle Wie West also joined them at the movie premiere, and she shared a sweet selfie with Finau and his wife on her Instagram account. Alayna reshared that on her social media handle and called the LPGA Tour pro her &quot;fav island&quot; girl.&quot;Always loved seeing our fav island gurrrrl,&quot; she wrote.Tony Finau’s wife Alayna dubs LPGA icon her favorite ‘island girl’/@laynafinauMichelle Wie West was born in Honolulu, located on the southeast coast of O'ahu.Alayna Finau shared another Instagram story, sharing a picture with her husband from the event. She posed sitting in a golf cart while her husband stood at the side of the cart.In the caption, Alayna thanked Michelle Brosterhouse for dressing them for the event.&quot;Thaaank you Michelle &amp; the whole team @nike for dressing us,&quot; Alayna wrote.Tony Finau’s wife Alayna dubs LPGA icon her favorite ‘island girl’/@laynafinauFor the movie premiere, Alayna wore a purple dress, which she paired with white shoes, twinning with her husband. Tony wore a white and purple striped t-shirt and light blue capri pants, and white shoes.Scottie Scheffler, who won The Open Championship 2025, also attended the event with his wife, Meredith. Bryson DeChambeau, John Daly, Paige Spiranac, and Collin Morikawa also were at the premiere.Tony Finau’s wife explores Northern Ireland while supporting him at The Open ChampionshipTony Finau traveled to Northern Ireland for The Open Championship last week. He was joined by his wife, who shared a glimpse of the outing on her social media handle on Sunday. She wrote:&quot;the best Jet2 holiday with my hunny! 🇮🇪&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey visited the UNESCO World Heritage site Giant's Causeway. During the Open Championship, Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland also visited the same place. Along with that, Alayna also posted a few snaps of her husband playing at the major and also a video of rain at Royal Portrush.Alayna also visited Ballintoy Harbour, which is a famous spot for the filming of Game of Thrones. She shared a picture holding Theon Greyjoy's poster, standing at the same location. This place was used for filming the Iron Islands in the HBO series.Meanwhile, on the greens, Tony Finau had a tough time with his game. He started the campaign last week with an opening round of 70, followed by the next three rounds of 68, 72, and 75 to settle in tied for 56th place.This season on the PGA Tour, Finau has competed in 17 tournaments and made the cut in 13 of them. He also recorded one top-10 finish.