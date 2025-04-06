Tony Finau shares the same luck as Jordan Spieth last year at the Valero Texas Open

Tony Finau aced a rare hole-in-one feat at 2025 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. The PGA Tour professional won a brand new Lexus TX due to this Eagle shot. Last year, Jordan Spieth had won a Lexus car after he scored an ace during this tournament in San Antonio.
Finau was playing the second round at Valero Texas Open on April 4, 2025. While playing the back nine, the golfer made three consecutive bogeys. However, Finau scored a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th hole. From 199 yards away, he aced the 8-iron, which helped him earn the white Lexus TX 500h F SUV. Check out the Instagram stories post by Valero Texas Open:
"@tonyfinaugolf hole in one on 16 🤝🏻 brand new Lexus TX"
Last year, Jordan Spieth achieved the same feat at the Valero Texas Open, on the same hole, but, he was playing a different round. Spieth scored a 1-over 73 in the opening round at TPC San Antonio. However, a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th hole earned Spieth a Lexus TX.
Tony Finau scored a 3-under 69 in his opening round at AT&T Oaks Course. His second round featured five bogeys, and Finau could have missed the cut. However, his hole-in-one feat helped him make the cut.
Shortly after scoring the ace, Finau threw his headgear and golf club on the ground to celebrate. During his post match conference, he talked about the eagle and overall struggles throughout the round (as quoted by PGA Tour):
"It was really timely. That's why I reacted the way I did, I needed something to go my way. I was leaking oil kind of coming in and really shoot(ing) myself in the foot on a chance to play the weekend, so it was a huge shot at the right moment."
Tony Finau's 2025 performances explored
Tony Finau had a rough moving day at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4-over. He has also endured a difficult start to his final round at the event, with a double bogey on the first hole.
So far this year, he has made eight starts on the PGA Tour, missing the cut in three events. Finau has achieved only one top-10 finish - at The Genesis Invitational.
Till now, Finau's T5 at Torrey Pines is his best performance of 2025. Here's a detailed look at his performances before the Valero Texas Open:
- The Sentry (Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course)): T15, 271 (-21), (67-69-66-69)
- The American Express (Pete Dye Stadium Course): missed the cut, 209 (-7), (69-66-74)
- Farmers Insurance Open (Torrey Pines (South Course)): missed the cut, 149 (+5), (72-77)
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links): T13, 276 (-12), (67-67-73-69)
- The Genesis Invitational (Torrey Pines (South Course)): T5, 280 (-8), (76-69-67-68)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard (Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge): T36, 291 (+3), (72-71-68-80)
- THE PLAYERS Championship (TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)): missed the cut, 152 (+8), (76-76)
- Texas Children's Houston Open (Memorial Park Golf Course): T32, 272 (-8), (70-65-70-67)