Tony Finau shares the same luck as Jordan Spieth last year at the Valero Texas Open

Tony Finau aced a rare hole-in-one feat at 2025 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. The PGA Tour professional won a brand new Lexus TX due to this Eagle shot. Last year, Jordan Spieth had won a Lexus car after he scored an ace during this tournament in San Antonio.

Ad

Finau was playing the second round at Valero Texas Open on April 4, 2025. While playing the back nine, the golfer made three consecutive bogeys. However, Finau scored a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th hole. From 199 yards away, he aced the 8-iron, which helped him earn the white Lexus TX 500h F SUV. Check out the Instagram stories post by Valero Texas Open:

"@tonyfinaugolf hole in one on 16 🤝🏻 brand new Lexus TX"

Ad

Trending

Valero Texas Open shares Tony Finau's snaps with his Lexus / source: @valerotxopen on Instagram

Last year, Jordan Spieth achieved the same feat at the Valero Texas Open, on the same hole, but, he was playing a different round. Spieth scored a 1-over 73 in the opening round at TPC San Antonio. However, a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th hole earned Spieth a Lexus TX.

Ad

Tony Finau scored a 3-under 69 in his opening round at AT&T Oaks Course. His second round featured five bogeys, and Finau could have missed the cut. However, his hole-in-one feat helped him make the cut.

Shortly after scoring the ace, Finau threw his headgear and golf club on the ground to celebrate. During his post match conference, he talked about the eagle and overall struggles throughout the round (as quoted by PGA Tour):

Ad

"It was really timely. That's why I reacted the way I did, I needed something to go my way. I was leaking oil kind of coming in and really shoot(ing) myself in the foot on a chance to play the weekend, so it was a huge shot at the right moment."

Tony Finau's 2025 performances explored

Tony Finau had a rough moving day at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4-over. He has also endured a difficult start to his final round at the event, with a double bogey on the first hole.

Ad

So far this year, he has made eight starts on the PGA Tour, missing the cut in three events. Finau has achieved only one top-10 finish - at The Genesis Invitational.

Till now, Finau's T5 at Torrey Pines is his best performance of 2025. Here's a detailed look at his performances before the Valero Texas Open:

The Sentry (Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course)): T15 , 271 (-21), (67-69-66-69)

(Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course)): , 271 (-21), (67-69-66-69) The American Express (Pete Dye Stadium Course): missed the cut , 209 (-7), (69-66-74)

(Pete Dye Stadium Course): , 209 (-7), (69-66-74) Farmers Insurance Open (Torrey Pines (South Course)): missed the cut , 149 (+5), (72-77)

(Torrey Pines (South Course)): , 149 (+5), (72-77) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links): T13 , 276 (-12), (67-67-73-69)

(Pebble Beach Golf Links): , 276 (-12), (67-67-73-69) The Genesis Invitational (Torrey Pines (South Course)): T5 , 280 (-8), (76-69-67-68)

(Torrey Pines (South Course)): , 280 (-8), (76-69-67-68) Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard (Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge): T36 , 291 (+3), (72-71-68-80)

(Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge): , 291 (+3), (72-71-68-80) THE PLAYERS Championship (TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)): missed the cut , 152 (+8), (76-76)

(TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)): , 152 (+8), (76-76) Texas Children's Houston Open (Memorial Park Golf Course): T32, 272 (-8), (70-65-70-67)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More