WATCH: Tony Finau hits a hole-in-one after three consecutive bogeys to make cut at Valero Texas Open

American professional golfer Tony Finau is competing in the ongoing Valero Texas Open at Oaks Golf Course, TPC San Antonio. In his second round, he shot a hole-in-one just when he needed it and made the cut into the third round.

Tony Finau turned pro in 2007 and currently plays on the PGA Tour and European Tour. He has won six PGA Tour events, came third in the 2019 Open Championship, and finished at T3 in the 2024 U.S. Open. He is currently competing in the Valero Texas Open against golfers such as 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman and eight-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay.

In the first round of the Valero Texas Open, Finau made five birdies and two bogeys to card a 69 at the end of the day. However, on day two, he didn’t fare as well as he did on the first day and started the round with a bogey on hole three. He then made three consecutive bogeys on holes 13, 14, and 15 but shot a magnificent hole-in-one on the 16th.

After Finau made the shot, the crowd went wild and he threw his club on the ground and removed his cap to celebrate the exciting feat. He also exchanged hugs and fist bumps with his caddie and fellow players amidst loud cheers from the spectators.

PGA Tour uploaded the video of Finau making the ace and captioned the video,

WHEN HE NEEDED IT MOST‼️ Tony Finau makes an ACE on the 16th to get inside the projected cutline.

Watch the video here:

Finau’s hole-in-one gave him the bump he needed to make it into the cut line at the Valero Texas Open. He carded three-under 72 at the end of his round.

2025 Valero Texas Open prize money payout

Finau is competing for a share in the Valero Texas Open total prize purse of $9.5 million. The winner of the event will take $1.71 million, while the runner-up will get $1.035 million.

Here’s a full breakdown of how much each golfer will get from the 2025 Valero Texas Open:

Winner: $1.71 million

2: $1.035 million

3: $655,500

4: $465,500

5: $389,500

6: $344,375

7: $320,625

8: $296,875

9: $277,875

10: $258,875

11: $239,875

12: $220,875

13: $201,875

14: $182,875

15: $173,375

16: $163,875

17: $154,375

18: $144,875

19: $135,375

20: $125,875

21: $116,375

22: $106,875

23: $99,275

24: $91,675

25: $84,075

26: $76,475

27: $73,625

28: $70,775

29: $67,925

30: $65,075

31: $62,225

32: $59,375

33: $55,337

34: $54,150

35: $51,775

36: $49,400

37: $47,025

38: $45,125

39: $43,225

40: $41,325

41: $39,425

42: $37,525

43: $35,625

44: $33,725

45: $31,825

46: $29,925

47: $28,025

48: $26,505

49: $25,175

50: $24,415

51: $23,845

52: $23,275

53: $22,895

54: $22,515

55: $22,325

56: $22,135

57: $21,954

58: $21,755

59: $21,565

60: $21,375

61: $21,185

62: $20,995

63: $20,805

64: $20,615

65: $20,425

66: $20,235

67: $20,045

68: $19,855

69: $19,655

70: $19,475

71: $19,285

72: $19,095

73: $18,905

74: $18,715

75: $18,525

76: $18,335

77: $18,145

78: $17,955

79: $17,765

80: $17,575

