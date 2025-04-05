WATCH: Tony Finau hits a hole-in-one after three consecutive bogeys to make cut at Valero Texas Open

American professional golfer Tony Finau is competing in the ongoing Valero Texas Open at Oaks Golf Course, TPC San Antonio. In his second round, he shot a hole-in-one just when he needed it and made the cut into the third round.
Tony Finau turned pro in 2007 and currently plays on the PGA Tour and European Tour. He has won six PGA Tour events, came third in the 2019 Open Championship, and finished at T3 in the 2024 U.S. Open. He is currently competing in the Valero Texas Open against golfers such as 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman and eight-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay.
In the first round of the Valero Texas Open, Finau made five birdies and two bogeys to card a 69 at the end of the day. However, on day two, he didn’t fare as well as he did on the first day and started the round with a bogey on hole three. He then made three consecutive bogeys on holes 13, 14, and 15 but shot a magnificent hole-in-one on the 16th.
After Finau made the shot, the crowd went wild and he threw his club on the ground and removed his cap to celebrate the exciting feat. He also exchanged hugs and fist bumps with his caddie and fellow players amidst loud cheers from the spectators.
PGA Tour uploaded the video of Finau making the ace and captioned the video,
WHEN HE NEEDED IT MOST‼️ Tony Finau makes an ACE on the 16th to get inside the projected cutline.
Watch the video here:
Finau’s hole-in-one gave him the bump he needed to make it into the cut line at the Valero Texas Open. He carded three-under 72 at the end of his round.
2025 Valero Texas Open prize money payout
Finau is competing for a share in the Valero Texas Open total prize purse of $9.5 million. The winner of the event will take $1.71 million, while the runner-up will get $1.035 million.
Here’s a full breakdown of how much each golfer will get from the 2025 Valero Texas Open:
- Winner: $1.71 million
- 2: $1.035 million
- 3: $655,500
- 4: $465,500
- 5: $389,500
- 6: $344,375
- 7: $320,625
- 8: $296,875
- 9: $277,875
- 10: $258,875
- 11: $239,875
- 12: $220,875
- 13: $201,875
- 14: $182,875
- 15: $173,375
- 16: $163,875
- 17: $154,375
- 18: $144,875
- 19: $135,375
- 20: $125,875
- 21: $116,375
- 22: $106,875
- 23: $99,275
- 24: $91,675
- 25: $84,075
- 26: $76,475
- 27: $73,625
- 28: $70,775
- 29: $67,925
- 30: $65,075
- 31: $62,225
- 32: $59,375
- 33: $55,337
- 34: $54,150
- 35: $51,775
- 36: $49,400
- 37: $47,025
- 38: $45,125
- 39: $43,225
- 40: $41,325
- 41: $39,425
- 42: $37,525
- 43: $35,625
- 44: $33,725
- 45: $31,825
- 46: $29,925
- 47: $28,025
- 48: $26,505
- 49: $25,175
- 50: $24,415
- 51: $23,845
- 52: $23,275
- 53: $22,895
- 54: $22,515
- 55: $22,325
- 56: $22,135
- 57: $21,954
- 58: $21,755
- 59: $21,565
- 60: $21,375
- 61: $21,185
- 62: $20,995
- 63: $20,805
- 64: $20,615
- 65: $20,425
- 66: $20,235
- 67: $20,045
- 68: $19,855
- 69: $19,655
- 70: $19,475
- 71: $19,285
- 72: $19,095
- 73: $18,905
- 74: $18,715
- 75: $18,525
- 76: $18,335
- 77: $18,145
- 78: $17,955
- 79: $17,765
- 80: $17,575