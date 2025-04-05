WATCH: Tony Finau hits a hole-in-one after three consecutive bogeys to make cut at Valero Texas Open

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Apr 05, 2025 00:50 GMT
PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship -Second Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship -Second Round - Source: Imagn

American professional golfer Tony Finau is competing in the ongoing Valero Texas Open at Oaks Golf Course, TPC San Antonio. In his second round, he shot a hole-in-one just when he needed it and made the cut into the third round.

Tony Finau turned pro in 2007 and currently plays on the PGA Tour and European Tour. He has won six PGA Tour events, came third in the 2019 Open Championship, and finished at T3 in the 2024 U.S. Open. He is currently competing in the Valero Texas Open against golfers such as 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman and eight-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay.

In the first round of the Valero Texas Open, Finau made five birdies and two bogeys to card a 69 at the end of the day. However, on day two, he didn’t fare as well as he did on the first day and started the round with a bogey on hole three. He then made three consecutive bogeys on holes 13, 14, and 15 but shot a magnificent hole-in-one on the 16th.

After Finau made the shot, the crowd went wild and he threw his club on the ground and removed his cap to celebrate the exciting feat. He also exchanged hugs and fist bumps with his caddie and fellow players amidst loud cheers from the spectators.

PGA Tour uploaded the video of Finau making the ace and captioned the video,

WHEN HE NEEDED IT MOST‼️ Tony Finau makes an ACE on the 16th to get inside the projected cutline.
Watch the video here:

Finau’s hole-in-one gave him the bump he needed to make it into the cut line at the Valero Texas Open. He carded three-under 72 at the end of his round.

2025 Valero Texas Open prize money payout

Finau is competing for a share in the Valero Texas Open total prize purse of $9.5 million. The winner of the event will take $1.71 million, while the runner-up will get $1.035 million.

Here’s a full breakdown of how much each golfer will get from the 2025 Valero Texas Open:

  • Winner: $1.71 million
  • 2: $1.035 million
  • 3: $655,500
  • 4: $465,500
  • 5: $389,500
  • 6: $344,375
  • 7: $320,625
  • 8: $296,875
  • 9: $277,875
  • 10: $258,875
  • 11: $239,875
  • 12: $220,875
  • 13: $201,875
  • 14: $182,875
  • 15: $173,375
  • 16: $163,875
  • 17: $154,375
  • 18: $144,875
  • 19: $135,375
  • 20: $125,875
  • 21: $116,375
  • 22: $106,875
  • 23: $99,275
  • 24: $91,675
  • 25: $84,075
  • 26: $76,475
  • 27: $73,625
  • 28: $70,775
  • 29: $67,925
  • 30: $65,075
  • 31: $62,225
  • 32: $59,375
  • 33: $55,337
  • 34: $54,150
  • 35: $51,775
  • 36: $49,400
  • 37: $47,025
  • 38: $45,125
  • 39: $43,225
  • 40: $41,325
  • 41: $39,425
  • 42: $37,525
  • 43: $35,625
  • 44: $33,725
  • 45: $31,825
  • 46: $29,925
  • 47: $28,025
  • 48: $26,505
  • 49: $25,175
  • 50: $24,415
  • 51: $23,845
  • 52: $23,275
  • 53: $22,895
  • 54: $22,515
  • 55: $22,325
  • 56: $22,135
  • 57: $21,954
  • 58: $21,755
  • 59: $21,565
  • 60: $21,375
  • 61: $21,185
  • 62: $20,995
  • 63: $20,805
  • 64: $20,615
  • 65: $20,425
  • 66: $20,235
  • 67: $20,045
  • 68: $19,855
  • 69: $19,655
  • 70: $19,475
  • 71: $19,285
  • 72: $19,095
  • 73: $18,905
  • 74: $18,715
  • 75: $18,525
  • 76: $18,335
  • 77: $18,145
  • 78: $17,955
  • 79: $17,765
  • 80: $17,575
About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
