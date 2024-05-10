Top 2 highest-earning caddies in 2024 so far

Scottie Scheffler and Joaquin Niemann are the leading golfers with caddies, earning amounts of over $18.6 million and over $11.5 million this year respectively. Similarly, the caddies of the champions have also become the first two bagmen to make more than $1 million.

Ted Scott, Scheffer's caddie is understood to have been paid over $1.8 million, while Gary Matthews, the caddie of Joaquin Niemann has earned over $1.04 million. The tour caddies are frequently paid on an annual retainer basis, with each week providing a new chance for them to increase their earnings.

Believing that Scheffler and Niemann both follow the norm cut for a caddie, the normal revenue breakdown for a caddie includes collecting 10% of the winner and about 5-7% based on where a golfer finishes in 2024.

Earnings of leading golfers' caddie in 2024 and more

Scottie Scheffler is no doubt the number one golfer right now with a big amount received from his four wins including one at the Masters 2024. Meanwhile, No.1 LIV golfer Neimann not just earned $10.88 million from the seven golf events but also an additional amount of $811,647,63 as prize money.

According to the payout of caddie on tour, Ted Scott earned a total of $18,693,235. Depending on the caddie rate, which is between 7-10% he received an additional bonus of $1,776,880 from events such as The Sentry, The American Express, The Players, etc. Below are Ted Scott's earnings:

EVENT PRIZE MONEY (SCHEFFLER) BONUS The Sentry $690,500 $48,335 The American Express $132,300 $6,615 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am $642,500 $44,795 WM Phoenix Open $519,200 $36,344 Genesis Invitational $455,000 $31,850 Arnold Palmer Invitational $4,000,000 $400,000 The Players Championship $4,500,000 $450,000 Houston Open $553,735 $38,761 The Masters $3,600,000 $360,000 RBC Heritage $3,600,000 $360,000 TOTAL $18,693,235 $1,776,880

Scottie Scheffler celebrating his win at RBC Heritage with his caddie, Ted Scott

Scott has caddied for several icons, including Bubba Watson, Grant Waite, Paul Azinger and Olin Browne but Scheffler is perhaps the most successful. Starting to caddy for Scheffler at the end of 2021, his earnings were expected to be roughly $5 million, but he entered at the right moment and now has 4 Masters' wins including two of Watson's and two of Scheffler's.

Gary Matthews has a caddie rate of about an average of 7% which helped him earn an additional bonus of $1,041,831,51 and a total of $11,571,647.62. Have a look at the earnings of Gary Matthews:

EVENT PRIZE MONEY ( NIEMANN ) BONUS Australian PGA Championship $55,002.67 $3,850.19 Australian Open $201,556.23 $20,155.62 Dubai Desert Classic $378,513.23 $26,495.92 LIV Mayankoba $4,000,000 $400,000 LIV Las Vegas $155,000 $7,750 LIV Jeddah $4,000,000 $400,000 LIV Hong Kong $1,000,000 $70,000 LIV Miami $380,000 $19,000 The Masters $176,575.55 $8,828.78 LIV Adelaide $700,000 $49,000 LIV Singapore $525,000 $36,750 TOTAL $11,571,647.62 $1,041,830.51

Matthews has now caddied for about 16 years for champions such as Tim Clark, Sergio Garcia, Anthony Kim, Luke Donald, Camilo Villegas, Trevor Immelman and Charles Schwartzel. He also played college golf at Arizona and has had a successful career till now.