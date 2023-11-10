The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship kickstarted with the inaugural round on Thursday, November 8. Golf enthusiasts have witnessed some really impressive performances at the Port Royal Golf Course so far.

Golfers were quick to take advantage of the favorable circumstances. Alex Noren dominated the golf course and emerged on the top of the leaderboard at the end of the first round.

Here are four takeaways from the first round of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Top 4 takeaways from round 1 of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

#1 Amateurs has a hot start

The amateur golfers at this week's PGA Tour event put up an impressive exhibition. The sophomore from Alabama, Nick Dunlap, had a great start and was the highest-finishing amateur this week.

With two bogeys and five birdies, he finished at three under. He has yet to compete in the two holes before starting the second round.

Another amateur competing in the tournament is Oliver Betschart. Having scored one over par, he came in at position T114.

#2 Alex Noren makes tournament record for most birdies

Alex Noren was on fire on Thursday at the 2033 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Not only did he top the leaderboard after playing on the 18 holes but he also set a record for making birdies in the tournament.

Noren sank 11 birdies including six on the front nine and five on the back along with one bogey to score 10-under par 61.

#3 Adam Long sets a new record

In the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Thursday, American golfer Adam Long broke a record on the PGA Tour. He finished with a score of less than five after making his 60th consecutive fairway.

At the World Wide Technology Championship last week, Long has 56 of 56 fairways, making history as the only golfer to do it. In the opening round of this week's competition, he dominated by making four straight fairways for a total of 60.

Long finished in a tie for 20th place at the tournament with five birdies.

#4 Austin Smotherman makes it to the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings

Following the first round of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Austin Smotherman moved inside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings. He started the tournament sitting in 130th place and following the inaugural round, his projected ranking was 124.

Smotherman shot a round of seven-under par 64 to finish in a tie for sixth place with Davis Riley, Stewart Cink, Ryan Brehm, Satoshi Kodaira, D.A. Points, and Matti Schmid.

It is important to note that the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the year will only earn an exemption to compete on the PGA Tour in 2024.