Top 5 big names in danger of missing the cut at the Valero Texas Open ft. Hideki Matsuyama

The 2025 Valero Texas Open is underway at the Oaks Course, and Hideki Matsuyama is in danger of missing the cut. As of Friday night, several high-profile players, including the 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, are in a precarious position heading into the weekend. But with the predicted cut line hovering at -1, the margin for error has disappeared, and some of golf’s biggest stars suddenly find themselves scrapping to avoid an early exit.

The most notable of those outside looking in is Matsuyama, who is +1 through two rounds, one shot below the cut line. Joining him on the wrong side of the bear putt are fellow major winner Gary Woodland (+1), young gun Jake Knapp (+2), and former Ryder Cup stars Kevin Kisner and Matt Fitzpatrick (+3). While Justin Rose and JT Poston, both at even par, are teetering on the edge, their safety is far from certain as the rest of the scores roll in.

The stakes are especially high for Matsuyama. Not only is he among the highest-ranked players in the field, but his 2025 season so far has been good. A missed cut would be his only second of the year and halt a hot stretch that has him climbing the FedExCup standings.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Gary Woodland are both wily veterans but have found themselves well out of contention much further down the leaderboard, which raised some eyebrows. Knapp, a younger player who has shown flashes of talent, came into the pressure situation of trying to claw his way onto the weekend.

Kevin Kisner, six shots back at +3, hasn’t been able to find much rhythm this year, and his game hasn’t had a look of the sharpness that kept him a consistent contender. Fitzpatrick, another surprise at +3, has been wayward in San Antonio, struggling with off-the-tee accuracy and an errant short game. Max Homa, for all of his talent, is almost guaranteed to miss the cut at +4. With big names falling down the board, it’s pretty obvious that this week’s leaderboard is more about reputation and execution under pressure.

But it's Hideki Matsuyama’s situation that stands out the most. Just weeks ago, he was lifting the trophy at the Sentry with a record-breaking performance. Now, he’s in danger of heading home early. It’s a dramatic swing that demands a closer look.

Hideki Matsuyama’s recent form: Can the former Masters champion turn it around?

Hideki Matsuyama entered the Valero Texas Open with a mixed form. He began the 2025 season with a historic victory at The Sentry, shooting -35 (257), setting a new PGA Tour 72-hole scoring record. Since then, he has been a picture of consistency: top-25 finishes at the WM Phoenix Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational. He surprisingly missed the cut at The PLAYERS Championship last month, and is currently the eighth-place player in the FedExCup standings with 949 points.

He’s played eight PGA Tour events this season, made the cut in just one of them, and looked like a man ready to contend at another major. So, what’s with the stutter in San Antonio? Fatigue might be an issue following a hectic early schedule. Or perhaps it’s just that a demanding course demanded perfection, and Hideki Matsuyama blinked in the consecutive events.

But with a round remaining before the cut is made, there is still time for a turnaround. And the Japanese star has constructed a season from resilience and a steady game. If there’s anyone in this sport who can wipe out a one-shot deficit and surge into contention by Saturday evening, it is him.

