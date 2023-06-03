Top 5 golfers who missed the Memorial Tournament 2023 cut

The 2023 Memorial Tournament saw Justin Suh in the lead on Friday. The golfer took the lead after at the 36-hole mark shooting a second-round 6-under 66. Suh beat the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, David Lipsky and Patrick Cantlay to take the lead at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Meanwhile, several other golfers dropped off the Memorial Tournament field owing to the 36-hole cut on Friday. The 120-player field was cut down by half and some big-name golfers including defending champion Billy Horschel and Justin Thomas took the fall. While players like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler continue the competition for the $20 million purse, several others return home with no paychecks.

Top golfers who missed the Memorial Tournament 2023 cut

#1 Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas is probably the biggest name who missed the Memorial Tournament 2023 cut. The golfer shot a pair of 75s in the competition before returning home. The golfer was visibly struggling at the Muirfield Village Golf Club and managed to make just six birdies in two rounds.

Thomas, who has been playing well coming into the event, missed just his second cut of the year. For the unversed, he also missed the cut at the Masters. Needless to say, the golfer has the weekend off after a disappointing outing. The golfer will now be in preparation to make it big at the upcoming U.S. Open.

#2 Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel had an outing to forget this week. The Memorial Tournament defending champion started off on Thursday with a bad round and continued to struggle on Friday. He shot a shocking 12-over 84 and lost nearly 11 strokes to the field in Strokes Gained.

The golfer, who missed the third cut in his last five starts, even broke down in front of the media after Day 1. The golfer revealed that he needs to work on his confidence to make a strong comeback.

#3 Jason Day

Local resident Jason Day was looked at as a favorable bet for the weekend. However, the golfer who won the AT&T Byron Nelson last month, missed the cut by one. The golfer confirmed his short ride home after bogeying his 18th hole on Friday. It is pertinent to note that Day has now missed back-to-back cuts and three of his last four starts.

Jason Day at the Memorial Tournament (Image via Getty)

However, all doesn’t seem lost for the player who still carries some credit from his long overdue win that came last month.

#4 Tom Kim

Tom Kim is another favorable name that crashed out of the Memorial Tournament on Friday. Having won twice in a span of four starts on the PGA Tour in 2022, Kim was becoming a household name among the circuit’s fans. However, the golfer currently seems to be in a slump. Having missed his second straight cut, fourth in 18 starts, the golfer will be eyeing a strong comeback in the coming weeks.

#5 Cameron Young

Last season’s PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young also missed the Friday cut. The golfer missed his second straight cut after the PGA Championship and headed straight home with the weekend wide open. Despite being ranked 16th in the OWGR, Young seems to be struggling on the tour.

It’ll be interesting to see how the 26-year-old golfer responds at next week’s RBC Canadian Open after a forgettable outing at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.

