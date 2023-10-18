Top 5 sleeper picks for the 2023 Zozo Championship ft. Thomas Detry and S.H. Kim

The 2023 Zozo Championship is all set to begin on Thursday, October 19. The fourth of the seven events in the FedEx Fall series will take place at Narashino Country Club in Inzai, Japan.

Sixteen of the top 50 players in the OWGR are competing at this year's Zozo Championship. While all eyes will be on the top golfers in this week's 78-player no-cut event, there are a few names who might make their impression at the Narashino Country Club.

Let's look at five sleeper picks to watch at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

5 sleeper picks at the 2023 Zozo Championship

1) Thomas Detry

Thomas Detry has had a good year so far for a PGA Tour rookie. He made 20 cuts in 25 starts and made ten top 25 finishes, including three top tens. He also had a runner-up finish at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

As per oddsmakers, Detry is +160 to make a top-20 finish this week. Speaking of recent form, the thirty-year-old Belgian had a T13 finish at the Open Championship before crashing out of the FedEx St. Jude Championship after finishing T61.

2) S.H. Kim

SH Kim has had a mixed 2022–23 season so far. He has played a whopping 35 events so far, missed 11 cuts, and made just two top tens. Speaking of recent form, Kim finished runner-up at the Fortinet Championship but missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship and Shriners Children.

Going by the fluctuating form trend of the South Korean golfer, one can expect him to bounce back this week.

3) Callum Tarren

Tarren had a runner-up finish at the RSM Classic last year but then had a series of missed cuts, and he ended up missing eight straight cuts earlier this year. However, he started becoming more consistent as the season progressed and has made four cuts in his last five starts.

He also finished T7 at the Fortinet Championship and carded a low 62 at last week's Shriners Children Open. This week, he is +275 to become the top English player at the Zozo Championship 2023.

4) Brandon Wu

Wu hasn't made a top-10 finish since T9 at the RBC Canadian Open and missed three straight cuts in the next three events. He has made three top-10 finishes this season, including a runner-up finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Last time, Wu finished T29 at the Zozo Championship, which he would obviously like to improve this week.

5) Young-Han Song

Young-Han Song is +188 to finish in the Top 40 at the Zozo Championship 2023. He has been in incredible form recently and recorded a win and three runner-up finishes in the last two months on the Japan Golf Tour.

Song made 14 straight top-40 finishes on the Japan Golf Tour before a T51 finish at the Japan Open Golf Championship. He is third on the tour's annual money list. The Nakashino event will be his first event on the PGA Tour in over five years