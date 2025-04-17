Top picks for the JM Eagle LA Championship ft. Nelly Korda

The JM Eagle LA Championship will take place from April 17 to 20. Fans are excited, as it is considered one of the top events on the LPGA circuit. El Caballero Country Club is prepared to host the event, and here are some of the players who can take the event by storm:

#1 Nelly Korda: Currently ranked number one in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, Nelly Korda has a lot of hopes on her shoulders for this tournament. She had a record-breaking season in the LPGA in 2024, but her 2025 was not up to par. It is expected that she will make a comeback at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

#2 Hannah Green: Currently ranked 16 in the world rankings, Hannah Green has been in incredible form. She recently won the HSBC Women's World Championship in March after an outstanding performance. She has had spectacular performances at Wilshire Country Club, finishing third, second, and first in her last three appearances.

#3 Nasa Hataoka: Nasa Hataoka has not won any recent tournaments, but she is performing pretty well. Hataoka is consistently finishing in the top 15 in almost every event, earning her high rankings. She is currently ranked fourth in regulation greens (72.6%) and improved her tee-to-green score by 7.89 strokes at the Chevron Championship.

#4 Charley Hull: From her recent social media posts, it is clear that Charley Hull is back on her intense training once again. She has been dedicating a lot of time to golf, which is why speculation suggests she can perform well at the JM Eagle LA Championship. She has two top-20 finishes at Wilshire Country Club, including a T17 last year.

#5 Minjee Lee: Minjee Lee, who is currently ranked fifth in the world, is undoubtedly one of the strongest competitors at the JM Eagle LA Championship. She has been in excellent form recently, which will help her understand the difficulty of this course.

What are the tee times for the first round of the JM Eagle LA Championship?

Here's a detailed look at the tee times of JM Eagle LA Championship's first round:

07:15 AM

Tee 1:

Daniela Iacobelli (USA)

Kumkang Park (KOR)

Jiwon Jeon (KOR)

Tee 10:

Polly Mack (GER)

Maude-Aimee Leblanc (CAN)

Julia Lopez Ramirez (ESP)

07:26 AM

Tee 1:

Pornanong Phatlum (THA)

Gurleen Kaur (USA)

Grace Kim (AUS)

Tee 10:

Asterisk Talley (a) (USA)

Caley McGinty (ENG)

Mary Liu (CHN)

07:37 AM

Tee 1:

Mariel Galdiano (USA)

Georgia Hall (ENG)

Andrea Lee (USA)

Tee 10:

Caroline Canales (USA)

Ingrid Lindblad (SWE)

Akie Iwai (JPN)

07:48 AM

Tee 1:

Gaby Lopez (MEX)

Auston Kim (USA)

Rio Takeda (JPN)

Tee 10:

Ayaka Furue (JPN)

Lauren Coughlin (USA)

Celine Boutier (FRA)

07:59 AM

Tee 1:

Angel Yin (USA)

Albane Valenzuela (SUI)

Paula Reto (RSA)

Tee 10:

Nelly Korda (USA)

Hannah Green (AUS)

Madelene Sagstrom (SWE)

08:10 AM

Tee 1:

Lilia Vu (USA)

Sarah Schmelzel (USA)

Sei Young Kim (KOR)

Tee 10:

Kristen Gillman (USA)

Gemma Dryburgh (SCO)

Narin An (KOR)

08:21 AM

Tee 1:

Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS)

Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

Anna Nordqvist (SWE)

Tee 10:

Minami Katsu (JPN)

Linn Grant (SWE)

Lucy Li (USA)

08:32 AM

Tee 1:

Esther Henseleit (GER)

Somi Lee (KOR)

Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA)

Tee 10:

Chanettee Wannasaen (THA)

Ashleigh Buhai (RSA)

Jasmine Suwannapura (THA)

08:43 AM

Tee 1:

Brittany Altomare (USA)

Dewi Weber (NED)

Ana Belac (SLO)

Tee 10:

Lauren Hartlage (USA)

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (FRA)

Ruixin Liu (CHN)

08:54 AM

Tee 1:

Yuna Nishimura (JPN)

Lauren Morris (USA)

Manon De Roey (BEL)

Tee 10:

Chisato Iwai (JPN)

Olivia Cowan (GER)

Kate Villegas (USA)

09:05 AM

Tee 1:

Jenny Coleman (USA)

Caroline Masson (GER)

Alexa Pano (USA)

Tee 10:

Sofia Garcia (PAR)

In Gee Chun (KOR)

Perrine Delacour (FRA)

09:16 AM

Tee 1:

Gabriela Ruffels (AUS)

Azahara Munoz (ESP)

Haeji Kang (KOR)

Tee 10:

Wichanee Meechai (THA)

Fatima Fernandez Cano (ESP)

Sung Hyun Park (KOR)

