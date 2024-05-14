Tornadoes wreak havoc across Tiger Woods' TGR designed Missouri golf course, another course in Florida

Tornadoes struck two golf courses in Missouri and Florida. The courses were Capital City Country Club in Tallahassee, Florida and Payne's Valley Golf Course in Branson, Missouri.

Payne's Valley Golf Course is a par 72 course with 7370 yards. The golf course pays tribute to Payne Stewart, an Ozarks native and World Golf Hall of Fame member. Tiger Woods and his TGR Design firm designed the course. However, the esteemed golf course too was struck by tornadoes.

Ozarkfirst reported that the tornado struck at 3:50 p.m. on Monday, May 13. The tornado caused damage to trees and overturned golf carts on the course. Several videos of the tornado touching down on the course went viral on social media.

Golfers who talked to OzarkFirst said that they were not warned of the impending danger via siren or warning. An airport nearby the course experienced a power outage but was luckily not damaged.

"The damage was incredible " - Capital City Country Club general manager

The Capital City Country Club is a par 72 course with 6502 yards. More than a century old, the Club suffered severe damage due to recent storms. The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed that on Saturday, two EF-2 tornadoes with wind speeds of 111-135 mph, and 100 mph straight-line winds struck the city.

While talking to Golfweek, the club's general manager Neihaus described the gravity of destruction. He said:

"How bad you may think it was, it was worse. The damage was incredible."

Neihaus said that the winds brought down hundreds of trees. Further, the clubhouse, Olympic-sized swimming pool, and five tennis courts were also affected on the course.

Member of the Club Jay Revell said to Golfweek:

"It really hurts to see a place you love get so damaged,” member Jay Revell said.It was a scary morning for our family and many others in Tallahassee. After we surveyed our home and the neighborhood, we went to see how the club faired. It was stunning to see the wind damage."

He also posted pictures of the caused destruction on his Instagram account.

Club president Blake Hayward in an email notified its members that the club and golf course are closed indefinitely. However, he also reassured the members to reopen as soon as feasible.

In 2021, the Capital City Country Club was ranked Tallahassee's best and Florida's 13th best by Golfweek and USA Today. Its website describes it as a "Dream course of the Southeast" with a 250-ft elevation change.