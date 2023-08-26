Tour Championship weather update: Is Saturday’s Round 3 going to be another hot day at East Lake?

The third round of the Tour Championship will get under way on Saturday, August 26, at the East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta. The tournament successfully completed the first two rounds without any interruption. However, there is a 20 percent chance of rain on Saturday evening, as per the weather reports.

According to The Weather Network, there is no chance of rainfall early in the morning and in the afternoon. However, rain could affect the play in the evening.

The afternoon is expected to be scorching with a high of about 104 degrees Fahrenheit and a humidity level of 32 percent.

Here is the weather report of East Lake Golf Course for Saturday, August 26, as per The Weather Network:

Saturday Morning

Temperature: 79°F

Chances of rain: 0%

Wind: 9 mph NW

Wind gust: 13 mph

Humidity: 66%

Saturday Afternoon

Temperature: 104°F

Chances of rain: 0%

Wind: 8 mph N

Wind gust: 12 mph

Humidity: 32%

Saturday Evening

Temperature: 93°F

Chances of rain: 0%

Wind: 7 mph NW

Wind gust: 11 mph

Humidity: 37%

Golfers will tee off for the third round of the Tour Championship at 12:21 p.m. ET. Emiliano Grillo will take the first shot of the day with Taylor Moore followed by Jordan Spieth and Si Woo Kim starting at 12:32 p.m. ET.

Corey Conners will pair up with Sungjae Im and 2023 Rocket Mortgage winner Rickie Fowler will tee off with Tommy Fleetwood. They will resume the game at 12:54 p.m. ET followed by Nick Taylor and Sepp Straka.

Brian Harman will tee off with Tom Kim at 1:27 p.m. ET while Max Homa will resume play with Patrick Cantlay at 1:54 p.m. ET.

Rory McIlroy and Wyndham Clark will pair up for the third round while the tournament's second-round leaders Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa will tee off together. Scottie Scheffler will start the game with Keegan Bradley on the first hole at 2:49 p.m. ET.

2023 Tour Championship's final round weather forecast

The final round of the 2023 Tour Championship is scheduled for Sunday, August 27. However, golfers shouldn't truly count on sunny conditions for the fourth round as a good likelihood of showers and thunderstorms exists.

The Weather Network reports that there is a 20 percent probability of rain and 7 mph wind gusts for Sunday morning. A 20 percent risk of precipitation and a 46 percent humidity level are also forecast for Sunday afternoon. In the evening, there is a significant chance of thunderstorms and precipitation.

Here is the weather report for the final round of the Tour Championship:

Sunday Morning

Temperature: 77°F

Chances of rain: 0%

Wind: 6 mph NE

Wind gust: 9 mph

Humidity: 70%

Sunday Afternoon

Temperature: 102°F

Chances of rain: 10%

Wind: 3 mph NE

Wind gust: 4 mph

Humidity: 40%

Sunday Evening

Temperature: 188°F

Chances of rain: 30%

Wind: 7 mph NE

Wind gust: 11 mph

Humidity: 52%