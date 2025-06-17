Travelers Championship 2025 prize revealed: Purse breakdown explored

J.J. Spaun won the US Open 2025 at Oakmont and bagged a whopping $4,300,000 paycheck from the event’s lucrative $21,500,000 purse. It is pertinent to note that the American National Open is famous for having the biggest purse among PGA Tour events. Notably, the major is being followed this week by the Travelers Championship 2025, a Signature Event with an impressive $20,000,000 purse.
For the unversed, Travelers Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, June 19, at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, with a stacked 72-player field. Golfers, including 45 of the top 50 World Golf Ranked players, will compete against each other for the winner’s paycheck of $3,600,000. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, No.2 Rory McIlroy, and No.3 Xander Schauffele will be among the contenders this weekend.
For the unversed, Travelers Championship follows the same prize structure as other Signature Events on the PGA Tour schedule. Owing to this, the champion golfer will receive $3.6 million, or 18 percent of the total purse, for clinching victory. Meanwhile, the golfer finishing runner-up will settle for $2.16 million or 10.80 percent of the final purse.
Interestingly, the second-place paycheck will go down to $1.76 million if the position is tied by two golfers, $1.49 million if tied by three, and so on. The golfer finishing third on the podium will bag $1.36 million. This will go down to $1.16 million for two players sharing and $1.04 million for three players sharing.
Interestingly, the third place is also the last position on the final leaderboard, which pays over a million in prize money. The golfer finishing last on the 72-man field will fly back home with $36,000 in the bank. This is 0.18 percent of the total purse.
Travelers Championship 2025 purse breakdown
Listed below is the complete prize money breakdown for the Travelers Championship 2025:
- WIN - $3,600,000
- 2 - $2,160,000
- 3 - $1,360,000
- 4 - $960,000
- 5 - $800,000
- 6 - $720,000
- 7 - $670,000
- 8 - $620,000
- 9 - $580,000
- 10 - $540,000
- 11 - $500,000
- 12 - $460,000
- 13 - $420,000
- 14 - $380,000
- 15 - $360,000
- 16 - $340,000
- 17 - $320,000
- 18 - $300,000
- 19 - $280,000
- 20 - $260,000
- 21 - $240,000
- 22 - $223,000
- 23 - $207,500
- 24 - $190,000
- 25 - $175,000
- 26 - $159,000
- 27 - $152,500
- 28 - $146,000
- 29 - $140,000
- 30 - $134,000
- 31 - $128,500
- 32 - $122,500
- 33 - $116,500
- 34 - $111,000
- 35 - $106,500
- 36 - $101,500
- 37 - $96,500
- 38 - $92,500
- 39 - $88,500
- 40 - $84,000
- 41 - $80,000
- 42 - $76,000
- 43 - $72,000
- 44 - $68,000
- 45 - $64,000
- 46 - $60,000
- 47 - $56,000
- 48 - $53,000
- 49 - $50,000
- 50 - $49,000
- 51 - $48,000
- 52 - $47,000
- 53 - $46,000
- 54 - $46,000
- 55 - $45,500
- 56 - $45,000
- 57 - $44,500
- 58 - $44,000
- 59 - $43,500
- 60 - $43,000
- 61 - $42,500
- 62 - $42,000
- 63 - $41,500
- 64 - $41,000
- 65 - $40,500
- 66 - $40,000
- 67 - $39,500
- 68 - $39,000
- 69 - $38,000
- 70 - $37,500
- 71 - $37,000
- 72 - $36,000
More details on the PGA Tour Travelers Championship will be updated as the event progresses.