Travelers Championship 2025 prize revealed: Purse breakdown explored

J.J. Spaun won the US Open 2025 at Oakmont and bagged a whopping $4,300,000 paycheck from the event’s lucrative $21,500,000 purse. It is pertinent to note that the American National Open is famous for having the biggest purse among PGA Tour events. Notably, the major is being followed this week by the Travelers Championship 2025, a Signature Event with an impressive $20,000,000 purse.

For the unversed, Travelers Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, June 19, at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, with a stacked 72-player field. Golfers, including 45 of the top 50 World Golf Ranked players, will compete against each other for the winner’s paycheck of $3,600,000. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, No.2 Rory McIlroy, and No.3 Xander Schauffele will be among the contenders this weekend.

Expand Tweet

Trending

For the unversed, Travelers Championship follows the same prize structure as other Signature Events on the PGA Tour schedule. Owing to this, the champion golfer will receive $3.6 million, or 18 percent of the total purse, for clinching victory. Meanwhile, the golfer finishing runner-up will settle for $2.16 million or 10.80 percent of the final purse.

Interestingly, the second-place paycheck will go down to $1.76 million if the position is tied by two golfers, $1.49 million if tied by three, and so on. The golfer finishing third on the podium will bag $1.36 million. This will go down to $1.16 million for two players sharing and $1.04 million for three players sharing.

Interestingly, the third place is also the last position on the final leaderboard, which pays over a million in prize money. The golfer finishing last on the 72-man field will fly back home with $36,000 in the bank. This is 0.18 percent of the total purse.

Travelers Championship 2025 purse breakdown

Expand Tweet

Listed below is the complete prize money breakdown for the Travelers Championship 2025:

WIN - $3,600,000

2 - $2,160,000

3 - $1,360,000

4 - $960,000

5 - $800,000

6 - $720,000

7 - $670,000

8 - $620,000

9 - $580,000

10 - $540,000

11 - $500,000

12 - $460,000

13 - $420,000

14 - $380,000

15 - $360,000

16 - $340,000

17 - $320,000

18 - $300,000

19 - $280,000

20 - $260,000

21 - $240,000

22 - $223,000

23 - $207,500

24 - $190,000

25 - $175,000

26 - $159,000

27 - $152,500

28 - $146,000

29 - $140,000

30 - $134,000

31 - $128,500

32 - $122,500

33 - $116,500

34 - $111,000

35 - $106,500

36 - $101,500

37 - $96,500

38 - $92,500

39 - $88,500

40 - $84,000

41 - $80,000

42 - $76,000

43 - $72,000

44 - $68,000

45 - $64,000

46 - $60,000

47 - $56,000

48 - $53,000

49 - $50,000

50 - $49,000

51 - $48,000

52 - $47,000

53 - $46,000

54 - $46,000

55 - $45,500

56 - $45,000

57 - $44,500

58 - $44,000

59 - $43,500

60 - $43,000

61 - $42,500

62 - $42,000

63 - $41,500

64 - $41,000

65 - $40,500

66 - $40,000

67 - $39,500

68 - $39,000

69 - $38,000

70 - $37,500

71 - $37,000

72 - $36,000

More details on the PGA Tour Travelers Championship will be updated as the event progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More