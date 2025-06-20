Travelers Championship R3 Weather forecast: Weather at TPC Highlands explored

By Aheli Chakraborty
Published Jun 20, 2025 20:01 GMT
PGA: Travelers Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: Travelers Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

The Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut is set to continue under partly sunny and warm conditions for its third round on June 21. The day is expected to have mild weather with gentle southwest winds keeping the course breezy but manageable for the players.

While there is a slight chance of rain, the overall forecast suggests a pleasant day for golf with moderate humidity and good visibility.

Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 (per AccuWeather):

Morning

  • Temperature: 86°F
  • Conditions: Partly sunny and warm
  • Wind: SW at 6 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 15 mph
  • Humidity: 55%
  • Dew Point: 61°F
  • Probability of Precipitation: 5%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 in
  • Cloud Cover: 34%
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 89°F
  • Conditions: Partly sunny and warm
  • Wind: SW at 7 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 18 mph
  • Humidity: 43%
  • Dew Point: 61°F
  • Probability of Precipitation: 5%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 in
  • Cloud Cover: 31%
  • Visibility: 10 mi
Evening

  • Temperature: 71°F
  • Conditions: Partly cloudy and humid
  • Wind: S at 6 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 16 mph
  • Humidity: 72%
  • Dew Point: 65°F
  • Probability of Precipitation: 3%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 in
  • Cloud Cover: 43%
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Several of the world's top golfers are competing in the Travelers Championship 2025, and they will be keen to showcase a strong performance on moving day. Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler are on top of the leaderboard as of this writing.

Prize Money payout for the Travelers Championship 2025

The Travelers Championship offers a total prize fund of $20 million, with the champion set to earn $3.6 million. Here is the final breakdown:

  • WIN: $3.6 million
  • 2: $2.16 million
  • 3: $1.36 million
  • 4: $960,000
  • 5: $800,000
  • 6: $720,000
  • 7: $670,000
  • 8: $620,000
  • 9: $580,000
  • 10: $540,000
  • 11: $500,000
  • 12: $460,000
  • 13: $420,000
  • 14: $380,000
  • 15: $360,000
  • 16: $340,000
  • 17: $320,000
  • 18: $300,000
  • 19: $280,000
  • 20: $260,000
  • 21: $240,000
  • 22: $223,000
  • 23: $207,500
  • 24: $190,000
  • 25: $175,000
  • 26: $159,000
  • 27: $152,500
  • 28: $146,000
  • 29: $140,000
  • 30: $134,000
  • 31: $128,500
  • 32: $122,500
  • 33: $116,500
  • 34: $111,000
  • 35: $106,500
  • 36: $101,500
  • 37: $96,500
  • 38: $92,500
  • 39: $88,500
  • 40: $84,000
  • 41: $80,000
  • 42: $76,000
  • 43: $72,000
  • 44: $68,000
  • 45: $64,000
  • 46: $60,000
  • 47: $56,000
  • 48: $53,000
  • 49: $50,000
  • 50: $49,000
  • 51: $48,000
  • 52: $47,000
  • 53: $46,000
  • 54: $46,000
  • 55: $45,500
  • 56: $45,000
  • 57: $44,500
  • 58: $43,500
  • 59: $43,000
  • 60: $42,500
  • 61: $41,500
  • 62: $41,000
  • 63: $40,500
  • 64: $40,000
  • 65: $39,500
  • 66: $39,000
  • 67: $38,000
  • 68: $37,500
  • 69: $38,000
  • 70: $37,500
  • 71: $37,000
  • 72: $36,000
Edited by Tushar Bahl
