Travelers Championship R3 Weather forecast: Weather at TPC Highlands explored

The Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut is set to continue under partly sunny and warm conditions for its third round on June 21. The day is expected to have mild weather with gentle southwest winds keeping the course breezy but manageable for the players.

While there is a slight chance of rain, the overall forecast suggests a pleasant day for golf with moderate humidity and good visibility.

Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 (per AccuWeather):

Morning

Temperature: 86°F

Conditions: Partly sunny and warm

Wind: SW at 6 mph

Wind Gusts: Up to 15 mph

Humidity: 55%

Dew Point: 61°F

Probability of Precipitation: 5%

Precipitation: 0.0 in

Cloud Cover: 34%

Visibility: 10 mi

Afternoon

Temperature: 89°F

Conditions: Partly sunny and warm

Wind: SW at 7 mph

Wind Gusts: Up to 18 mph

Humidity: 43%

Dew Point: 61°F

Probability of Precipitation: 5%

Precipitation: 0.0 in

Cloud Cover: 31%

Visibility: 10 mi

Evening

Temperature: 71°F

Conditions: Partly cloudy and humid

Wind: S at 6 mph

Wind Gusts: Up to 16 mph

Humidity: 72%

Dew Point: 65°F

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 in

Cloud Cover: 43%

Visibility: 10 mi

Several of the world's top golfers are competing in the Travelers Championship 2025, and they will be keen to showcase a strong performance on moving day. Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler are on top of the leaderboard as of this writing.

Prize Money payout for the Travelers Championship 2025

The Travelers Championship offers a total prize fund of $20 million, with the champion set to earn $3.6 million. Here is the final breakdown:

WIN: $3.6 million

2: $2.16 million

3: $1.36 million

4: $960,000

5: $800,000

6: $720,000

7: $670,000

8: $620,000

9: $580,000

10: $540,000

11: $500,000

12: $460,000

13: $420,000

14: $380,000

15: $360,000

16: $340,000

17: $320,000

18: $300,000

19: $280,000

20: $260,000

21: $240,000

22: $223,000

23: $207,500

24: $190,000

25: $175,000

26: $159,000

27: $152,500

28: $146,000

29: $140,000

30: $134,000

31: $128,500

32: $122,500

33: $116,500

34: $111,000

35: $106,500

36: $101,500

37: $96,500

38: $92,500

39: $88,500

40: $84,000

41: $80,000

42: $76,000

43: $72,000

44: $68,000

45: $64,000

46: $60,000

47: $56,000

48: $53,000

49: $50,000

50: $49,000

51: $48,000

52: $47,000

53: $46,000

54: $46,000

55: $45,500

56: $45,000

57: $44,500

58: $43,500

59: $43,000

60: $42,500

61: $41,500

62: $41,000

63: $40,500

64: $40,000

65: $39,500

66: $39,000

67: $38,000

68: $37,500

69: $38,000

70: $37,500

71: $37,000

72: $36,000

