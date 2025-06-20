What is the course record at the Travelers Championship?

The Travelers Championship was established in 1952 and was previously known as the Insurance City Open. The event has a total purse of $20 million and is sponsored by Travelers Companies (since 2007). TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, is the home for this tournament.

The Travelers Championship is one of the PGA's hallmark events, with only 72 golfers participating. There is no 36-hole cut in this tournament, and it is normally held immediately following the US Open in June. There have been many noteworthy moments in the history of this tournament, but one of the most famous moments came when Jim Furyk set the event's course record.

During the 2016 Travelers Championship, Furyk played the tournament's top round. He shot a 58, which is 12 shots under par in the final round. Many players, like Cameron Young (round 3 of the 2024 edition: -11) and Patrick Cantlay (round 2 of the 2011 edition: -10), have come close to this record.

Interestingly, Jim Furyk's round of 58 is the lowest 18-hole score in PGA history. Apart from that, Patrick Cantlay's round of 60 at this course is the second-lowest round ever recorded by an amateur on the PGA Tour.

The tournament also awards 700 FedEx points to the champion. This makes it one of the most lucrative tournaments for a golfer to win.

What are the tee groups for round two of the 2025 Travelers Championship?

PGA: Travelers Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

On June 19, the 2025 Travelers Championship began, and many golfers performed admirably in the first round. After the first day, Scottie Scheffler and Austin Eckroat led the competition with a score of 8-under par.

From here, anything may happen, and to win, both of them must perform consistently, like they did in the first round. Talking about the tee groups of the tournament's second round, here's a look at them:

Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens

8:10 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland

8:20 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim

8:30 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard

8:40 a.m. – Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap

8:50 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im

9:00 a.m. – Cam Davis, Alex Noren

9:10 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole

9:20 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim

9:35 a.m. – Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia

9:45 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai

9:55 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy

10:05 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:15 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama

10:25 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

10:35 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler

10:45 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton

10:55 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman

11:10 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley

11:20 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu

11:30 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim

11:40 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall

11:50 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid

12:00 p.m. – Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:10 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon

12:20 p.m. – Jason Day, Max Homa

12:30 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An

12:45 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger

12:55 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman

1:05 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood

1:15 p.m. – Adam Scott, Cameron Young

1:25 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre

1:35 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns

1:45 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley

1:55 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin

2:05 p.m. – Harris English, Lucas Glover

