Rory McIlroy gets criticized for US Open outburst by veteran golf analyst - "Nobody earns the right to do whatever they want"

Rory McIlroy faced a tough last week when his 2025 U.S. Open journey at Oakmont Country Club ended without contending for the Major. After staying tight-lipped in front of the media for much of the week, the Northern Irishman defended his decision. His comments have now been criticized by a golf analyst.

Oakmont proved itself a challenge in front of every golfer on the field, including big names like Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and McIlroy. After days of avoiding press, Rory took a firm stand for his decision.

"It's more a frustration with you guys... I feel like I've earned the right to do whatever I want to do when it comes to speaking."

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee has now criticized Rory McIlroy for his stance. He recently appeared on the Sky Sports Golf podcast with Matt Wallace. In the video, Chamblee said about McIlroy (1:02:01 onwards):

"Nobody earns the right to do whatever they want, Eisenhower didn't earn the right to do whatever he wanted. Churchill didn't earn the right to do whatever he wanted. He'd like to have those comments back. But he's earned the right to get some grace for sure..."

However, Chamblee also reminded fans the importance of McIlroy. While talking about the six-time major champion and career Grand Slam winner, the analyst said:

"Let's not burn that bridge with Rory. He's been too important to golf... let him sort things out and come back and start being the Rory that we all know and love."

Rory McIlroy struggled at Oakmont, and his frustration included smashing up a tee marker and throwing his club away on a few occasions.

It's worth noting that this was not the first time Chamblee was critical of McIlroy for his decision to avoid speaking with the media after his rounds.

Brandel Chamblee felt Rory McIlroy had a duty to speak to the media

Brandel Chamblee is one of the most popular golf analysts on social media, and on June 14, he shared his thoughts on Rory McIlroy's refusal to do speak with the media amid his struggles at the 2025 U.S. Open.

He explained the importance of media interactions and reminded Rory of his duty for the upcoming generation of professionals. Take a look at the X post by Chamblee.

"In my view, Rory has been the best with the media over the last 15 years, which makes his refusal to talk after his rounds at the last two majors so puzzling."

"Perhaps it’s out of a sense of duty, following a custom passed down to them by the players that came before them who understood that the debt you pay to those who elevated the game before you is by elevating the game for those who come after you."

"I hope Rory reconsiders his opposition to talking to the media after rounds, because it sends a message to his peers and to those young players who will be on the tour in the coming years."

McIlroy is currently competing at the 2025 Travelers Championship at Cromwell, Connecticut. The PGA Tour professional ranked T3 with a 6-under par 64 after the first 18 holes.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More