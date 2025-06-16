Tyrrell Hatton earns a big reward following T4 finish at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont

Tyrrell Hatton was one of the most impressive performers at the 2025 US Open. The Oakmont Country Club presented a significant test to every golfer who competed, and just a few were able to hover around even par. Hatton finished fourth with a total score of two over par. With this finish, the golfer has created a huge opportunity for himself.

LIV Golf's Instagram page shared a major update on Hatton's qualification for the 2026 Masters and 2026 US Open. The caption for this post read:

"Made for the major stage. @tyrrellhatton is a lock for next year’s U.S. Open and Masters thanks to his T4 at Oakmont 🔒#USOpen"

These qualifications occurred due to two rules:

2026 Masters - The Masters extends a special invitation to all golfers who finished in T4 or ties at the US Open. Under this criterion, Tyrrell Hatton will receive a special invitation to next year's first major of the season.

2026 US Open - The US Open has a specific regulation for its field. According to this qualification rule, any players who finished outside of the top 10 in the previous year's US Open automatically qualify for the following year's event.

Hatton's qualification for these two majors has already made next year's two majors a competitive field.

How much did Tyrrell Hatton make at the 2025 US Open?

PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Tyrrell Hatton opened the 2025 US Open with a round of +3. This was a good start at Oakmont Country Club, as the course is regarded as one of the most difficult ones to play on. Hatton maintained his form and shot an even par in the second round.

Following this, his third round was even better, with a total score of two under par. Hatton faced significant problems on the final day of the event as the rain made the conditions tougher. He finished fourth with a total score of two over par. Hatton earned $878,815 for his efforts at the tournament.

Here's a look at what the top 25 position holders earned at this tournament:

Win: J.J. Spaun, 279/-1, $4,300,000

2: Robert MacIntyre, 281/+1, $2,322,000

3: Viktor Hovland, 282/+2, $1,462,525

T-4: Tyrrell Hatton, 283/+3, $878,815

T-4: Carlos Ortiz, 283/+3, $878,815

T-4: Cameron Young, 283/+3, $878,815

T-7: Sam Burns, 284/+4, $615,786

T-7: Jon Rahm, 284/+4, $615,786

T-7: Scottie Scheffler, 284/+4, $615,786

T-10: Ben Griffin, 285/+5, $486,031

T-10: Russell Henley, 285/+5, $486,031

T-12: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 286/+6, $349,741

T-12: Chris Kirk, 286/+6, $349,741

T-12: Brooks Koepka, 286/+6, $349,741

T-12: Thriston Lawrence, 286/+6, $349,741

T-12: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, 286/+6, $349,741

T-12: Xander Schauffele, 286/+6, $349,741

T-12: Adam Scott, 286/+6, $349,741

T-19: Ryan Fox, 287/+7, $243,070

T-19: Emiliano Grillo, 287/+7, $243,070

T-19: Rory McIlroy, 287/+7, $243,070

T-19: Victor Perez, 287/+7, $243,070

T-23: Jason Day, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Thomas Detry, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Chris Gotterup, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Max Greyserman, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Collin Morikawa, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Patrick Reed, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Jordan Spieth, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Sam Stevens, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Nick Taylor, 288/+8, $161,489

T-23: Matt Wallace, 288/+8, $161,489

