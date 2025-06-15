Tyrrell Hatton questions rough along bunker side slopes at US Open 2025: “I don’t see the need”

LIV Golf star Tyrrell Hatton is chasing his first major championship title at the 2025 US Open. Following the conclusion of his third round, he questioned the condition of the bunkers at Oakmont Country Club.

Hatton claimed his first and only PGA Tour win in the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The English golfer has had more success on the European Tour, with eight victories in the circuit. Since joining LIV Golf, he has claimed one individual title in the league during the 2024 LIV Golf Nashville.

The 33-year-old golfer carded 2-under 68 in his third round at the 2025 US Open and is currently tied for sixth place with Thriston Lawrence. In a post-round interview, he spoke about missing the fairway on the 18th hole and getting his ball out of the bunker with some difficulty.

Tyrrell Hatton said (via ASAP Sports):

“A lot of the tee shots have been landing very soft today, and that one seemed to have a pretty nasty kick into the face of the bunker. I don't see the need to have so much rough on the side slopes of the bunkers. The bunkers, the faces on them are so severe, if you go in them off the tee, you're not really reaching the green for the most part.”

He added,

“Certainly around the green, if you go in the bunker and you're short-sided anyway, they've done a hell of a job raking them this week because they're so flat, and almost certainly you feel like you're on a bit of a downslope, so they're still hard to play out of. You're really struggling to hit a bunker shot close anyway,”

Further, Tyrrell Hatton said that in the end, it doesn’t matter if the players agree with Oakmont’s course setup or not. They just have to deal with it because “that’s just how it is.”

During his third round at Oakmont, the English golfer shot one birdie and one bogey on the front nine. He fired four birdies on the back nine and a double bogey on the par-4 15th hole. With 1-over 211, he is five strokes behind Sam Burns, who is currently in the lead with 4-under 206.

How has Tyrrell Hatton performed in major tournaments this year?

Tyrrell Hatton has teed off in all three major tournaments so far this season and has made the cut in all. He competed in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National and scored 3-under 285. This placed him in 14th position, tied with Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, and five others.

Hatton also competed in the PGA Championship, but didn’t perform as well as he did in the Masters. He carded 6-over 290 and tied for 60th place with six other golfers. He is currently at T6 after 54 holes in the US Open.

