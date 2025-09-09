"Uncle Tiger Woods must retire" - Fans react to the 15x Major champ swinging ahead of a potential comeback 

The last time Tiger Woods played golf was in March 2025. Woods suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, which required extensive surgery due to which he was suspected to miss the entire 2025 season. However, the 49-year-old golfer was able to make good recovery as he did shoot a few swings on a golf course. But the fans don't appear to enjoy the small hope of Woods making a comeback.

TWLegion recently reported this update on X and included a video of Woods shooting a tee shot. The caption of the post also revealed that the 15-time golf Major winner was at Liberty National Golf Club, where he shot the ball. Interestingly, the caption also praised the golf swing as the beginning of a comeback.

The caption read:

"🚨🐅⛳️ #BREAKING — Tiger Woods is on the range at Liberty National - hitting first public swings since surgery in March. The comeback begins."

The majority of fans who commented on this post were opposed to the notion. They singled out Tiger Woods as someone who makes comebacks every now and then. One fan even stated that the golfer's comeback now exceeds the number of golf Majors he has won.

Talking more about these comments, here's a look at a few of them:

"Uncle Tiger must retire," one fan stated.

"Comeback, lol. He can't walk 9 holes before peripheral neuropathy takes the pain in his legs to a 10 out of 10," another fan pointed out.

"He's got as many "comebacks" as majors now," another fan pointed this out.

"Tiger needs to be told he can't do it. Tell him he'll never win again and see what happens. Stop all the a*s kissing," another fan explained.

"Feels like this guy has a “comeback” every other year, cannot stand this guy 😂," one fan joked.

Aside from that, fans and even golf experts are expecting Woods to join the Champions Tour upon his return to the game.

Can Tiger Woods join the Champions Tour following his return?

TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods is one of the most well-known names in the golf industry. He has been the game's face for quite some time and holds various records, as well as several historic victories. This December, the 82-time PGA Tour champion will turn 50, making him eligible to compete on the Champions Tour.

Fans have been hoping to see Woods on the Champions Tour to revive the tremendous rivalries he has had. South African golfer Ernie Els said in an interview that the Senior Tour is excellent for Woods. He stated:

"I've said, please come play... it can only be beneficial to him. He will get himself in golf shape. You can ride a cart without any shame... if there was one guy that should be able to drive a cart, it's him… he can get his a** back in shape."

Tiger Woods may be out of form when he makes his formal comeback, and Ernie Els believes that the Seniors Tour will help him get back on track so that he can play on the PGA Tour and possibly win a few more tournaments.

