Tiger Woods comeback on cards as legendary golfer finally spotted practicing on range

With Tiger Woods' absence from traditional golf, it has been a hard time for his fans. However, it seems that the legendary golfer is set to return after a recent clip of his practice session went viral.Woods is all set to be at Liberty National Golf Club from September 8 to 9 to host this year's Nexus Cup. A week ago (September 2), TWLegion reported that fans could see him swinging in this event. Today, TWLegion shared a video on X, where Tiger Woods was spotted showcasing his iconic swing on the range at Liberty National. It's worth noting that this is the first time Woods has been spotted swinging since he underwent Achilles Tendon surgery in May 2025. Take a look at the X post shared by TWLegion today:For those unaware, the Nexus Cup is an invitation-only two-day event for amateur golfers. The contest usually features 18 foursomes. It was first played back in 2019 and has become an annual event since then. The Tiger Woods-hosted event features teams divided into flights of three teams each. Combined scores after two days set up flight winners and runner-ups, and a Championship Shootout begins after that.This unique match-play event lets each team get the opportunity to meet and take photographs with host Tiger Woods. Prizes of the Nexus Cup include personalised team apparel, golf bags, head covers, and accessories. Past prizes for the Nexus Cup winners have also included Rolex timepieces, spots at the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am, and golfing experience at the Tiger Jam.Tiger Woods shared his thoughts on coming back to traditional golfLast year was a difficult time for the Cypress Native. Woods underwent microdiscectomy for the sixth time in his career back in September 2024. In December, the 15-time major champion sat down with the media and talked about how the year went for him (quoted by Reuters):&quot;This year was kind of - I had to toss it away and I wasn't as sharp as I needed to be and I didn't play as much as I needed to going into the major championships...&quot;Once a dominant figure on the course, Tiger Woods' spirit did not give up despite his injury-ravaged body. While talking about his comeback, Woods seemed ambitious (quoted by Business Standard):&quot;The fire still burns to compete. The difference is the recovery of the body. It is not what it used to be. I still love doing it, I love competing. That's never going to leave.&quot;Woods did make his return to golf in 2025, but it was limited to the boundaries of SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens. After the golfer's mother, Kultida Woods, suddenly passed away in February, he withdrew from the 2025 Genesis Invitational. Woods' return to the PGA Tour and majors became more uncertain after he suffered an Achilles Tendon rupture in March.