Updated Ryder Cup 2023 standings explored  

The Ryder Cup 2023 is fast approaching and the spots in both teams are getting lesser day by day. After the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, both teams have two golfers qualified for the upcoming biennial event in Rome.

In the Zach Johnson-led US team, Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark have secured their places. Meanwhile, in the Luke Donald-led European team, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are the two confirmed players, as per the official Ryder Cup website.

Apart from the top six players, who will progress into the Ryder Cup 2023 automatically, both the captains will have to pick six players for the remaining slots available.

The Ryder Cup 2023 trophy at the BMW Championship (via Getty Images)

Exploring Ryder Cup 2023 rankings after the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Below are the team rankings after the first FedEx Cup playoff event at TPC Southwind:

US Team Rankings:

1 - Scottie Scheffler (25,857.735) (Q)

2 - Wyndham Clark (13,406.920) (Q)

3 - Patrick Cantlay (10,614.750)

4 - Brian Harman (10,310.539)

5: Brooks Koepka (9,421.145)

6 - Max Homa (8,848.764)

7 - Xander Schauffele (8,830.269)

8 - Jordan Spieth (8,066.332)

9 - Cameron Young (7,795.308)

10 - Collin Morikawa (7,503.480)

11 - Keegan Bradley (7,486.474)

12 - Sam Burns (7,002.703)

13 - Rickie Fowler (6,936.491)

14 - Justin Thomas (6,539.195)

European Team Rankings

1 - Rory McIlroy (4033.5) (Q)

2 - Jon Rahm (3417.23) (Q)

3 - Robert Macintyre (1743.57)

4 - Yannik Paul (1652.9)

5 - Adrian Meronk (1614.21)

6 - Tommy Fleetwood (1534.37)

7 - Victor Perez (1527.95)

8 - Rasmus Hojgaard (1516.86)

9 - Adrian Otaegui (1375.21)

10 - Shane Lowry (1290.23)

11 - Tyrrell Hatton (1253.01)

12 - Jordan Smith (1230.03)

13 - Jorge Campillo (1217.79)

14 - Joost Luiten (1184.54)

Who gained the most points at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship for the Ryder Cup 2023?

Despite a playoff defeat at TPC Southwind, Memphis, Patrick Cantlay jumped three spots up to sit in third rank on the updated rankings for the upcoming biennial event.

As for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover, he made a huge 19-spot jump to stand on 16th rank in the updated Ryder Cup rankings. He will look for a better finish in the next two FedEx Cup playoff events to put in a strong contention.

Lucas Glover with the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Trophy (via Getty Images)

When and where will the Ryder Cup 2023 be played?

The upcoming 44th edition of the biennial event commences on September 29 and will go on until October 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Guidonia Montecelio, Rome.

The Ryder Cup 2023, just like its previous editions, will be a match-play event and each match will reward one point for the winning side.

More details on the upcoming Rome event will be updated soon.