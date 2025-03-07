"I meant no disrespect" - Keegan Bradley comes clean on his iconic 'kick their f**ing a*' comment from Full Swing

Keegan Bradley has come clean about his comments on Team Europe that went viral after Netflix's Full Swing series was released. He clarified that he didn’t mean any disrespect to his opponents and that his remarks were made in the Presidents Cup locker room while addressing his teammates.

Bradley is currently at Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025, which teed off on Thursday, March 6. However, he has a bigger assignment later this year as he will be leading Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

In the recently released Netflix docuseries Full Swing, Keegan Bradley was recorded saying that he would "kick the f***ing a**" of his critics and those who underestimated him. His comments received mixed reactions from fans and pundits after going viral.

Following the first round at Bay Hill, Bradley addressed his comments during the last Presidents Cup.

"Listen, I thought I was in a locker room with my team," he said. "That’s what happens in a locker room. I meant no disrespect to the Europeans. This was a time that we had just won the Presidents Cup, I was in the locker room and it was my turn to address the team. And I meant no disrespect, I was more speaking to our guys."

When will Keegan Bradley tee off at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025, Day 2?

Keegan Bradley is paired with Collin Morikawa for the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025. The duo will tee off on Friday, March 7, at 1:20 pm ET from the first tee.

Bradley has started well this week, finishing T2 after shooting a three-under 69 in the opening round. He carded four birdies against one bogey on Thursday, tying alongside Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Shane Lowry, and Corey Conners.

Wyndham Clark took the first-round lead after firing a five-under 67. He recorded six birdies and one bogey on Day 1 at Bay Hill. Among other notables, Rory McIlroy was tied for sixth after an opening-round 70. Scottie Scheffler was one stroke back after a first-round 71, alongside Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Cantlay.

The second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will begin on Friday, March 7, at 7:40 am ET. Isaiah Salinda and amateur Jackson Koivun will be the first pair to tee off.

Lucas Glover and Michael Kim will be the final pair to start their round on Friday, teeing off at 1:50 pm ET.

