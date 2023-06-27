“Vacate his score immediately and render him DQ'd” – Fans react to USGA admitting incorrect call during Rory McIlroy’s final round at US Open

The USGA confessed that they made an inaccurate judgment during Rory McIlroy's final round of the US Open 2023.

It happened on the 14th hole when McIlroy's third shot found the lie between the bunker and the green. The ball just stopped at the cliff above the bunker. USGA Chief Governance Officer Thomas Pagel said that McIlroy's point of relief for the embedded ball was in fact a few inches behind the spot where the measurement was taken.

Pagel said, as per Sports Illustrated:

"The nearest point of relief was misidentified; it should have been directly behind the ball."

"If there’s no area immediately behind the ball, you go to the general area. But if you look at where the ball was embedded, there was a clump of grassy area below and that should have been the starting point."

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🫳 The USGA has admitted to incorrect relief measurement involving Rory McIlroy during the final round of the U.S. Open: "The nearest point of relief was misidentified; it should have been directly behind the ball," said Thomas Pagel, the USGA’s chief governance officer. "If… 🫳 The USGA has admitted to incorrect relief measurement involving Rory McIlroy during the final round of the U.S. Open: "The nearest point of relief was misidentified; it should have been directly behind the ball," said Thomas Pagel, the USGA’s chief governance officer. "If… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨❌🫳 The USGA has admitted to incorrect relief measurement involving Rory McIlroy during the final round of the U.S. Open: "The nearest point of relief was misidentified; it should have been directly behind the ball," said Thomas Pagel, the USGA’s chief governance officer. "If… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yKnUyz5DCk

The USGA's revelation received mixed reactions from golf fans on social media. Most of the fans felt that there was no point in the admission now and that it wouldn't have made much difference either if the ball was in its original spot.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Vacate his score immediately and render him DQ'd for signing an incorrect scorecard."

"Amazing how they didn’t even mention it on the broadcast when EVERYONE knew it looked suspicious. Anything to protect Rory."

Chris @SixOneFore @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory Amazing how they didn’t even mention it on the broadcast when EVERYONE knew it looked suspicious. Anything to protect Rory. @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory Amazing how they didn’t even mention it on the broadcast when EVERYONE knew it looked suspicious. Anything to protect Rory.

"It was never embedded below the surface either. Just packed into a pocket of thick grass"

Sekrah @sekrah @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory It was never embedded below the surface either. Just packed into a pocket of thick grass. @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory It was never embedded below the surface either. Just packed into a pocket of thick grass. https://t.co/sLf9wtyzhk

"If he would of won this would be a huge deal but it doesn’t rlly matter at this point"

Riley Ruby @RileyRuby2 @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory If he would of won this would be a huge deal but it doesn’t rlly matter at this point @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory If he would of won this would be a huge deal but it doesn’t rlly matter at this point

"Ball was never embedded; it was in very thick, deep grass. Big difference. Everyone could see that, except the rules official, who for some weird reason chose to position herself where she could not see the ball. Rory followed her directions. Rules always matter."

Leslie Herbert @LeslieHSSI @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory Ball was never embedded; it was in very thick, deep grass. Big difference. Everyone could see that, except the rules official, who for some weird reason chose to position herself where she could not see the ball. Rory followed her directions. Rules always matter. @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory Ball was never embedded; it was in very thick, deep grass. Big difference. Everyone could see that, except the rules official, who for some weird reason chose to position herself where she could not see the ball. Rory followed her directions. Rules always matter.

"Just shows that golf rules are the hardest rules of any sport and that USGS rules officials have zero clue of the rules and how to fairly enforce them. It’s personally hard for me to imagine that this ruling was discussed in the officials earpiece how to keep Rory in the hunt…."

Ross LeDuc @RossLeDuc @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory Just shows that golf rules are the hardest rules of any sport and that USGS rules officials have zero clue of the rules and how to fairly enforce them. It’s personally hard for me to imagine that this ruling was discussed in the officials earpiece how to keep Rory in the hunt…. @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory Just shows that golf rules are the hardest rules of any sport and that USGS rules officials have zero clue of the rules and how to fairly enforce them. It’s personally hard for me to imagine that this ruling was discussed in the officials earpiece how to keep Rory in the hunt….

"Literally doesn’t matter at this point at all lmao move on"

SAHITHEEGALAAA6969 @cookie69isback @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory Literally doesn’t matter at this point at all lmao move on @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory Literally doesn’t matter at this point at all lmao move on

"The only important part of that entire wall of text is: 'even if his club length had been measured from behind the ball, he still would have been dropping on the shelf from where he played from.'"

Mike Ray @mikeray @NUCLRGOLF @SamuelTees @TrackingRory The only important part of that entire wall of text is: “even if his club length had been measured from behind the ball, he still would have been dropping on the shelf from where he played from.” @NUCLRGOLF @SamuelTees @TrackingRory The only important part of that entire wall of text is: “even if his club length had been measured from behind the ball, he still would have been dropping on the shelf from where he played from.”

"I have been to 6 Rules Workshops & I was a walking scorer at LACC. I spoke to many of the Referees. To work the Open, you are one of the best in the world. I have to trust the ground was broken and not nested. And honestly, Rory would have preferred to drop in the bunker."

David Spinelli @dspin65 @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory I have been to 6 Rules Workshops & I was a walking scorer at LACC. I spoke to many of the Referees. To work the Open, you are one of the best in the world. I have to trust the ground was broken and not nested. And honestly, Rory would have preferred to drop in the bunker. @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory I have been to 6 Rules Workshops & I was a walking scorer at LACC. I spoke to many of the Referees. To work the Open, you are one of the best in the world. I have to trust the ground was broken and not nested. And honestly, Rory would have preferred to drop in the bunker.

"Sometimes even the best get it wrong…"

How did Rory McIlroy perform at the US Open 2023?

The US Open 2023 took place from June 15 to 18 at Los Angeles Country Club. While Wyndham Clark went on to win the first major championship of his career at 10-under, Rory McIlroy finished runner-up, one stroke short of Clark.

McIlroy was at 9-under after 54 holes but couldn't improve in the final round. After making a birdie on the first hole of Sunday, he failed to make a birdie in the remaining 17 holes. Also, he made a bogey on the 14th to eventually settle for an even-par round. He received $2.16 million for the runner-up finish at LACC.

Poll : 0 votes