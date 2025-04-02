Valero Texas Open 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Valero Texas Open is set to kick off on April 3 at Oaks Course, TPC San Antonio. The event will feature golfers such as 2024 Masters Tournament runner-up Ludvig Aberg and six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau.

The Valero Texas Open was established in 1922 and was originally called the Texas Open. It is the third oldest tournament on the PGA Tour and is played in a stroke play format. Last year, American professional golfer Akshay Bhatia won the tournament with a 20-under score following a playoff against Denny McCarthy.

This year, players in the Valero Texas Open field will compete for a share of the total prize purse of $9.5 million. Notably, the winner will go home with $1.710 million.

The first round of the tournament will be held on Thursday, April 3, and players will tee off starting from 8:20 a.m. ET. Last year’s champion Bhatia will tee off at 2:14 p.m. ET in a pairing with Aberg and Maverick McNealy.

13-time PGA Tour winner Jordan Spieth is also in the Valero Texas Open field and will tee off at 2:03 p.m. ET. He is paired with 2021 Masters Tournament champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2011 PGA Champion Keegan Bradley.

Valero Texas Open: Tee times & pairings for round 1

Here’s a look a the round 1 tee times (ET) and pairings for the Valero Texas Open 2025:

Hole 1

8:20 a.m.: Aaron Baddeley, Sam Stevens, Ryo Hisatsune

8:31 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler

8:42 a.m.: Lanto Griffin, Matti Schmid, Ben Kohles

8:53 a.m.: Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young

9:04 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Adam Schenk

9:15 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker

9:26 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Camilo Villegas, Alex Smalley

9:37 a.m.: Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, David Lipsky

9:48 a.m.: Trevor Cone, John Pak, Preston Summerhays (a)

9:59 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Anders Albertson, Rikuya Hoshino

10:10 a.m.: Aldrich Potgieter, Antoine Rozner, Norman Xiong

10:21 a.m.: Braden Thornberry, Steven Fisk, Austen Christiansen

1:30 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Ben Martin, Rico Hoey

1:41 p.m.: Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Fox

1:52 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Charley Hoffman, Ben Griffin

2:03 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

2:14 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia

2:25 p.m.: Corey Conners, Max Homa, Gary Woodland

2:36 p.m.: Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge

2:47 p.m.: Andrew Novak, Justin Lower, Sami Valimaki

2:58 p.m.: Kevin Roy, Danny Walker, Jeremy Paul

3:09 p.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen, Niklas Norgaard, Ben James (a)

3:20 p.m.: Paul Waring, Cristobal Del Solar, Hunter Logan

3:31 p.m.: William Mouw, Matthew Riedel, Thomas Rosenmueller

Hole 10

8:20 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole

8:31 a.m.: Martin Laird, Bronson Burgoon, Chan Kim

8:42 a.m.: Chad Ramey, Bud Cauley, Ben Silverman

8:53 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Sam Burns, Tommy Fleetwood

9:04 a.m.: Tony Finau, Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay

9:15 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

9:26 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Seamus Power, Zach Johnson

9:37 a.m.: Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley, David Skinns

9:48 a.m.: Matteo Manassero, Taylor Dickson, Jared Jones

9:59 a.m.: Will Chandler, Noah Goodwin, Kevin Velo

10:10 a.m.: Hayden Buckley, Quade Cummins, Kaito Onishi

10:21 a.m.: Isaiah Salinda, Tim Widing, Blaine Hale, Jr.

1:30 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, Patrick Fishburn, Chandler Phillips

1:41 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Jimmy Walker, Mac Meissner

1:52 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Doug Ghim, Carson Young

2:03 p.m.: Luke List, Lee Hodges, Matt Kuchar

2:14 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson

2:25 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama

2:36 p.m.: Harry Hall, Brice Garnett, Francesco Molinari

2:47 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Greyson Sigg, Victor Perez

2:58 p.m.: Max McGreevy, Frankie Capan III, Mason Andersen

3:09 p.m.: Takumi Kanaya, Paul Peterson, Ricky Castillo

3:20 p.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Kris Ventura, Jackson Suber

3:31 p.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Jesper Svensson, Philip Knowles

3:42 p.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen, Vince Covello, Patrick Pockels

