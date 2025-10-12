Vanessa Trump reacts to Donald Trump's recent golf outing with her daughter Kai Trump

Vanessa Trump recently reacted to her daughter Kai Trump’s Instagram post featuring her grandfather, President Donald Trump. On October 12, Kai posted a carousel of photos from a new YouTube video where she spent time with her grandfather on the golf course.

Kai, who has over 1.26 million Instagram followers, launched a series called 1 on 1 with Kai, with President Trump as her first guest. She captioned the post,

“I had an amazing time filming with my Grandpa to kick off my new series called 1 on 1 with Kai. In the video, everyone gets to see the bond we have, especially on the golf course. This is my favorite video I have filmed so far and holds a lot of meaning to me. I hope you enjoy this very special video. Out now on YouTube! @realdonaldtrump“

Vanessa Trump simply reshared her daughter’s post on Instagram with a heart emoji to show her support. Take a look at her story.

A screenshot from Vanessa Trump's Instagram story (via @officialvanessatrump)

Vanessa Trump is an American model who was married to Donald Trump Jr. The two married in November 2005 and have five children together, the oldest of whom is Kai Trump, born in May 2007. In 2018, the couple parted ways, and Vanessa is currently dating golf legend Tiger Woods. She has always been supportive of Kai and has even appeared alongside Kai in one of her YouTube videos.

Donald Trump shares his dream with his granddaughter Kai Trump

US President Donald Trump recently opened up about his biggest dream during a round of golf with his granddaughter, Kai. When Kai asked if he still had dreams to pursue, Trump said,

"You're asking questions like I'm on TV! You become president, that's a dream. But now you want to be a great president.”

Kai responded,

“I think you're doing a pretty good job.“

The video, which was released on October 11, has already crossed 1.2 million views on YouTube. Kai Trump, who will join the University of Miami women’s golf team in 2026, has always shared a close bond with her grandfather. She said he’s more than just a political figure to her.

"People know him as a businessman or politician. But to me, he's just my grandpa. We've been playing golf together for years. It's something he's always loved, and it's become a way for us to spend time together. Over the years, I've learned a lot from being on the course with him, not just about golf, but about life” Kai said.

Kai Trump has played for The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens. She has already made her mark in junior golf, winning the Women’s Club Championship in 2022 and the Ladies Club Championship in 2024 at Trump International Palm Beach, where she holds a +0.5 handicap.

