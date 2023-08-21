Viktor Hovland embraces the “best round he’s ever played” after creating history and winning the BMW Championship 

Norwegian professional golfer Viktor Hovland secured his fifth PGA Tour title after winning the BMW Championship at the Olympia Fields North Course. He also bettered the best course record at the venue, which was recently tied by Max Homa in the second round, after carding a 9 under 61. This also happens to be his lowest score ever on the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour shared a video of Hovland's interview with Amanda Renner after he won the second FedEx Cup playoff event. The golfer called his performance in the final round the best he ever played.

"Definitely has to be the best round I've ever played. Given the circumstances, the playoff event, at this golf course, and to finish the way I did in the last nine holes was pretty special," Hovland said.

Expand Tweet

When Amanda asked Viktor Hovland about his aggressive approach and the way he played, which fetched him 10 birdies in the final round, the golfer said that he wasn't thinking to birdie all the shots. Neither he had anything on his mind to make seven birdies in his last nine holes.

Hovland revealed that all his thoughts were to play according to the situation. He credited the nice bounces and putts he had at the Olympia Fields North Course.

"It's more, okay, what's the right decision right here now and then commit to it. And obviously, I hit some great shots. I got a couple of nice bounces and putts when in. But it wasn't like I mapped the whole [of] this out. I was just trying to make the best decision every single shot," Viktor Hovland said.

Where does Viktor Hovland stand on the FedEx Cup rankings after winning the BMW Championship?

The 2023 Memorial Tournament champion jumped to second rank on the FedEx Cup rankings after his blistering win over Scheffler and Fitzpatrick in the BMW Championship. He has 4,024 points and is just 193 points behind the leader Scheffler.

In the fourth and final round at Olympia Fields North Course, Viktor Hovland shot a 9 under 61, with the help of 10 birdies and a bogey. He thus defeated the World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and former US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick by a margin of two strokes.

Interestingly, with this win at the FedEx playoff event, Hovland also registered his first season with multiple wins on the PGA Tour.

Hovalnd will next be seen at the 2023 Tour Championship, the final playoff event, which begins on August 24. He will start his play with a -8 score.