Viktor Hovland ‘misses’ some LIV Golfers as golf enters a ‘stalemate’

Viktor Hovland returned to Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio this weekend for the Memorial Tournament. The Norwegian golfer, who won the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Signature Event in 2023, was one of the firsts to meet the media. Interestingly, the golfer used the interaction to address golf’s current ‘stalemate’ situation with LIV Golf and PGA Tour.

It is pertinent to note that the Memorial Tournament, like other PGA Tour events, haven’t had a LIV Golfer playing for past three years. For the unversed, golfers who defected to the Saudi-backed league have been banned by the American circuit. Addressing the same, Hovland on Tuesday said it feels “kind of weird.” He reiterated turning pro five years ago and said it feels like a “different timeline” since.

The 27-year-old said time has “gone fast” since LIV Golf inception but added that things have been in a “stalemate.” Notably, he admitted ‘missing’ some LIV stars.

Replying to a media query about the past three years of golf, Viktor Hovland said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“It's kind of weird. I basically turned pro right in the middle of COVID, and that's five years ago, and it's like -- yeah, it just feels weird. It feels like it almost didn't happen anymore. It's like we're in a different timeline right now…

Yeah, things have definitely gone fast, but then we're still kind of in the same position, kind of in a stalemate. So it's a little bit weird, but certainly miss some of those (LIV Golf) guys. But, yeah, got to focus on my things this week.”

It is pertinent to note that Viktor Hovland’s ‘stalemate’ comment come as PGA Tour and LIV Golf remain in negotiations without a resolve. Interestingly, President Donald Trump recently got involved in the deal and is allegedly helping find a conclusion, years after the talks’ inception.

When Viktor Hovland criticized PGA Tour over stance on LIV players

This isn’t the first time Viktor Hovland has openly admitted to ‘missing’ golfers who moved to LIV Golf. The Norwegian, who had been heavily linked with a move to the breakaway tour in the past, have called out PGA Tour’s management for “arrogance” after their critical take on defecting players like Jon Rahm.

In December 2023, Hovland cleared the air and revealed he has ‘no plans’ to join LIV Golf as he is ‘not such a fan’ of its format and competitions. However, the then-World No.4 golfer went on to speak out for his friends in the controversial PIF-backed series. Speaking on an episode of Fore podcast in his native Norway, the seven-time PGA Tour winner said he “totally understand” why players join LIV.

His comment came immediately after Rahm defected to the then-new league just months after the Spaniard’s Masters win.

Viktor Hovland said in 2023, as quoted by The Guardian:

“It would be a bit too silly to criticize the players for leaving (for LIV). After all, you only hear one angle in the media, and there are quite a few different parts happening at the same time here. I totally understand why he (Rahm) left. That’s a lot, a lot of money…

I don’t think their product is that great. I’m not such a fan of, for example, playing without a cut. You need the competition with 150 players and a cut. If you don’t play well enough, you’re out. There is something about it that makes your game a little sharper. If I had gone to LIV, I don’t think I would have become a better golfer. And then it is, in a way, end of discussion.”

Interstingly, Viktor Hovland's comments came just months after he won the FedEx Cup title. The Norwegian golfer had also won the Memorial that year and tied for second at both the PGA Championship and the DP World Championship.

