Viktor Hovland tops PGA Tour power rankings for the 2023 Hero World Challenge

Two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland has retained the top spot in the PGA Tour's power rankings for the 2023 Hero World Challenge. The Tiger Woods-hosted event is scheduled to take place from Thursday, November 30, to Sunday, December 3 at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas.

The 20-player field at Albany will feature 17 of the top 26 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. It will also mark the return of Woods, who will play his first event since the Masters this year.

Here's a look at the power rankings for the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

Power rankings for the 2023 Hero World Challenge

1) Viktor Hovland

Hovland is a two-time defending champion at the Hero World Challenge. In 2021, he beat Scottie Scheffler in his debut and repeated the same result against him last year.

This year, Hovland has been in different form and claimed three titles so far, including the FedEx Cup title. Speaking of recent form, the 25-year-old Norweigan has made a runner-up finish at the DP World Tour Championship.

2) Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa has finished T5 and solo sixth in his last two appearances here. His most recent start was last month, when he claimed the Zozo Championship. It will be interesting to see how this week turns out for him.

3) Max Homa

Just like Morikawa, Max Homa is also entering this week's field with a win in his most recent start. Earlier this month, he claimed his first title on the DP World Tour with a four-stroke victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Besides, he has had five straight top-ten finishes in recent starts.

4) Scottie Scheffler

For Scottie Scheffler, Hovland has been the only obstacle between him and the title in the last two editions. He will look for another strong finish in his first event since the Ryder Cup last month.

5) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas has featured in the last five editions of the Hero World Challenge and finished fifth three out of the five times. While he struggled in this FedEx Cup season, he has had two top-five finishes in his last three starts worldwide.

6) Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick is still eying his first top-ten finish at the Hero World Challenge. He won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last month and was also part of the Ryder Cup-winning European squad.

7) Keegan Bradley

Bradley is returning to Albany after five years when he finished 15th. His last result was a T19 finish at the Zozo Championship.

8) Tony Finau

Tony Finau is making his fifth straight appearance at the Hero World Challenge. He has finished in the top 10 all the time, and his best result is a runner-up. Unlike 2022, this year hasn't been great for him, as he could finish in the top 10 only twice in the last ten months.

9) Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler is returning to Albany after his ninth-place finish in 2019. The year has been good for the 2017 Hero World Challenge champion, as he broke his five-year title drought at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. His most recent performance was a T64 finish at the Zozo Championship