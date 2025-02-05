  • home icon
WACTH: Tommy Fleetwood left speechless after TGL faces tech issue during play

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 05, 2025 12:26 GMT
Tommy Fleetwood during TGL (image via x@StephenRoche100)

Tommy Fleetwood was left speechless during TGL Match 5 when a technical issue with the simulator screen led to a poor shot. This left him and everyone present quite confused.

The fifth TGL match took place on Tuesday, February 4, between Los Angeles Golf Club and Boston Common Golf Club. Tommy Fleetwood was joined by Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose for LAGC, while Boston Common had Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, and Keegan Bradley.

On the par-5, 582-yard Hole 5, Fleetwood played the third shot for his team. However, his first attempt went in vain as the simulator failed to register it. The Englishman was initially confused about what had just happened but soon broke into a smile upon realizing the situation.

Here's the clip:

Following a brief deliberation, the shot was declared invalid, and Tommy Fleetwood was given a mulligan. However, there wasn’t much improvement on his second attempt, as he hit the ball directly into the sand bunker. Nevertheless, LAGC successfully won the hole, quickly taking a 2-0 lead.

How did Tommy Fleetwood's team performed in TGL, Match 5?

Tommy Fleetwood and co. proved to be too good for Rory McIlroy and co. as LAGC posted a 6-2 win over Boston Common in TGL Match 5. LAGC won four holes in the triples session, while their opponents failed to win even a single point. In the singles, Keegan Bradley won two holes for Boston Common, but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.

Here's a look at the scorecard for TGL, Match 5:

  • Hole 1 - Los Angeles Golf Club wins hole (LAGC 1-0 Boston Common)
  • Hole 2 - Los Angeles Golf Club wins hole (LAGC 2-0 Boston Common)
  • Hole 3 - Los Angeles Golf Club wins hole (LAGC 3-0 Boston Common)
  • Hole 4 - TIE (LAGC 3-0 Boston Common)
  • Hole 5 - Los Angeles Golf Club wins hole (LAGC 4-0 Boston Common)
  • Hole 6 - TIE (LAGC 4-0 Boston Common)
  • Hole 7 - TIE (LAGC 4-0 Boston Common)
  • Hole 8 - TIE (LAGC 4-0 Boston Common)
  • Hole 9 - Los Angeles Golf Club wins hole (LAGC 5-0 Boston Common)
  • Hole 10 - TIE (LAGC 4-0 Boston Common)
  • Hole 11 - TIE (LAGC 4-0 Boston Common)
  • Hole 12 - Boston Common wins hole (LAGC 5-1 Boston Common)
  • Hole 13 - Los Angeles Golf Club wins hole (LAGC 6-1 Boston Common)
  • Hole 14 - TIE (LAGC 5-1 Boston Common)
  • Hole 15 - Boston Common wins hole (LAGC 6-2 Boston Common)

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
