The 2025 Open Championship has kicked off at Royal Portrush, and the first round has been concluded. On day one, Rory McIlroy’s group reportedly had a slow play issue, and fans reacted to it online.

Ad

The 153rd Open Championship features a star-studded field of 156 players. Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy was scheduled to tee off by 10:10 a.m. ET alongside Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood. However, they reportedly took four hours to play 11 holes at Royal Portrush.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One fan on X reacted to reports of McIlroy’s slow play, asking if he was behind Patrick Cantlay. Notably, the latter has been famously criticized for being slow on the course.

The fan wrote,

“Was he behind [Patrick] Cantlay?”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan commented,

“That's crazy!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan highlighted the ever-persistent problem of slow play which has been a recurrent issue this year.

“Pace of play has been a problem in every major thus far.”

“Why did it take this long? That’s the issue to look at,” another fan asked.

One user empathized with McIlroy’s group, saying that they probably had to wait for other players, which is why they were slow.

Ad

“McIlroy’s group must have been waiting 10 or 15 minutes on the tee at the 12th hole today, it was horribly slow. Felt sorry for the players, impossible to get in much rhythm on the back 9 especially. There’s no way they should be playing after 9pm.”

Another user echoed the same thought, saying,

“They are waiting on every single tee box. No idea what’s going on ahead of them but it’s been a big issue today.”

Ad

At the end of the first round of the Open Championship, Harris English took an early lead, tied with Matt Fitzpatrick, Jacob Skov Olesen, and two other golfers. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is at T20 on the provisional leaderboard.

How did Rory McIlroy perform in the 2025 Open Championship, Round 1?

Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot on the 18th hole at the 2025 Open Championship - Image Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy kicked off his first round at the Open Championship with an unfortunate bogey on the first hole. He then shot three birdies on the second, fifth, and seventh holes before heading to Royal Portrush’s back nine.

Ad

The Northern Irish golfer seemed to maintain good momentum with a birdie on the par-4 10th. However, two consecutive bogeys on the 11th and 12th threatened to tank his game. He shot another bogey on the par-4 14th and closed with a birdie on the 17th.

Rory McIlroy carded 1-under 70 at the end of his round and tied for 20th with Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, Shane Lowry, and seven other golfers. He is scheduled to tee off for his second round by 5:09 a.m. E.T. alongside Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More