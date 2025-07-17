"Rory McIlroy is not here to celebrate" - LIV Golf pro previews the Northern Irishman's start at The Open

Rory McIlroy is currently playing in The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. A popular LIV golfer ended up previewing the Northern Irishman's start at this prestigious golf major.

Ad

McIlroy's hunt for the Claret Jug started as the golfer teed off alongside Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood around 10.10 am EST. As he prepares to clinch the Open Championship title for a second time, Graeme McDowell has spoken his mind.

While talking about Rory McIlroy, the LIV Golfer said that it might get hard for McIlroy to concentrate amid his home support.

"...today is a massive day for Rory... the emotions, the celebratory nature of kind of the way the crowds are going to feel about him today, it's going to make it difficult for him to focus and play golf," McDowell said on Sky Sports.

Ad

Trending

McDowell also talked about how Rory McIlroy has come to fight for the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush, and he will have a good round if he can control his mindset.

"I think today is a massive round if he can manage those emotions because at the end of the day, he's not here to celebrate, he's here to compete in the Open Championship...," he added.

Ad

Sky Sports Golf shared the full clip of McDowell talking about Rory McIlroy via a post on their X account. Take a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of this writing, the career grand slam winner has just played the first three holes of The Open Championship Round 1. McIlroy started the first round on Thursday with a bogey on par 4 hole 1 of Dunluce Links.

Following that, Rory McIlroy secured an impressive birdie while playing on par 5 hole 2. He scored a par in the par 3 hole 3, and after three holes, McIlroy stands at an even par total.

Rory McIlroy shares his views regarding his game before The Open Championship

McIlroy has had a tough time following his Masters win in Augusta earlier this year. The golfer has gone through ups and downs, especially at the PGA Championship and US Open.

Ad

Three days ago, Rory McIlroy talked about his view regarding how prepared he was to compete for the Claret Jug. While talking to the press, McIlroy referred to his recent performance (quoted by ASAP Sports):

"I'm certainly encouraged by how I've played the last two starts, especially last week in Scotland..."

The Holywood native recorded a T6 at the Travelers Championship and a runner-up at the Genesis Scottish Open before coming to Royal Portrush.

Ad

"I'm excited with where my game is. I felt like I showed some really good signs last week. I feel like I'm in a good spot... last week was a pure preparation week, but I definitely feel like it put me in a good spot heading into here."

McIlroy is making his 16th attempt at the 153rd Open Championship. His records at this major include one victory, one runner-up up and seven top 10s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More