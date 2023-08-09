Watch: 2021 Boeing Classic champion Rod Pampling throws the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game

PGA Tour Champions professional Rod Pampling tried his hands at baseball during the Seattle Mariners game as he threw the first pitch during their match against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, August 9.

Pampling was last seen competing at the Senior Open a couple of weeks ago, where he finished tied for 48th as he aggregated at 17-over after 72 holes.

In a video shared by PGA Tour Champions' official Twitter handle, the 2021 Boeing Classic winner was seen wearing a Mariners jersey with the number 23. He mentioned that he didn't expect such a large crowd at the game.

He said:

"I did not realize so many people came to see me."

The 53-year-old Australian made a low pitch, which, as per him, was quite close.

It was straight," he said. " I've been practicing too low. It was alright though. I think I did alright"

"Hitting a golf ball and throwing is a little bit different, but it was still with all these people—that's a lot of people. But it was good that they weren't quiet. A bit of noise is good. I like a bit of noise."

PGA TOUR Champions @ChampionsTour pic.twitter.com/ABb1GYbRpe 2021 @BoeingClassic champion @RodPampling tossing out the first pitch at the @Mariners game

Where will Rod Pampling play next?

Rod Pampling during the final round of the 2022 Boeing Classic

Rod Pampling will next be seen competing at the Boeing Classic on the PGA Tour Champions. The 2023 Boeing Classic will take place from Thursday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Washington.

Pampling's lone PGA Tour Champions win came at the Snoqualmie in 2021 after beating Jim Furyk, Tim Herron, and Billy Mayfair.

This year, the 53-year-old golfer is +3300 to win the Boeing Classic. Steven Alker is the favorite at +600, followed by Jerry Kelly at +900, to win the title on Sunday, August 13. Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, and Vijay Singh are other notable names highlighting the Boeing Classic field.

Here are the odds for the 2023 Boeing Classic:

Steven Alker: 600

Jerry Kelly: 900

Alex Cejka: 1100

Ernie Els: 1100

Miguel Angel Jimenez: 1100

Bernhard Langer: 1200

Stephen Ames: 1400

Brett Quigley: 2000

K J Choi: 2200

Robert Karlsson: 2200

Justin Leonard: 2500

Fred Couples: 2800

Thongchai Jaidee: 3000

Dicky Pride: 3300

Kevin Sutherland: 3300

Richard Green: 3300

Rod Pampling: 3300

Vijay Singh: 3300

Paul Broadhurst: 4000

Y E Yang: 4000

Keith Horne: 5000

Marco Dawson: 5000

Paul Stankowski: 5000

Joe Durant: 5500

Boo Weekley: 6000

Colin Montgomerie: 6000

Steve Flesch: 6000

Mark Hensby: 6500

Paul Goydos: 7000

Ken Tanigawa: 8000

Ken Duke: 10000

Matt Gogel: 10,000

Tim Herron: 10,000

Billy Andrade: 12500

Harrison Frazar: 12500

Rob Labritz: 12500

Scott Parel: 12500

Woody Austin: 12500

David McKenzie: 15000

Davis Love III: 15000

Rocco Mediate: 15000

Lee Janzen: 17500

Tom Pernice Jr: 17500

Bob Estes: 20000

Jeff Maggert: 20000

Scott McCarron: 20,000

Shane Bertsch: 20,000

Stuart Appleby: 20,000

Timothy O'Neal: 20000

Glen Day: 25000

Kirk Triplett: 25000

Mario Tiziani: 25000

Tim Petrovic: 25000

Billy Mayfair: 30000

Scott Dunlap: 30000

Tom Lehman: 30000

Wes Short Jr: 30000

Steve Jones: 40000

Jason Bohn: 50000

John Huston: 50000