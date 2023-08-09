Watch: 2021 Boeing Classic champion Rod Pampling throws the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game

PGA Tour Champions professional Rod Pampling tried his hands at baseball during the Seattle Mariners game as he threw the first pitch during their match against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, August 9.
Pampling was last seen competing at the Senior Open a couple of weeks ago, where he finished tied for 48th as he aggregated at 17-over after 72 holes.
In a video shared by PGA Tour Champions' official Twitter handle, the 2021 Boeing Classic winner was seen wearing a Mariners jersey with the number 23. He mentioned that he didn't expect such a large crowd at the game.
He said:
"I did not realize so many people came to see me."
The 53-year-old Australian made a low pitch, which, as per him, was quite close.
It was straight," he said. " I've been practicing too low. It was alright though. I think I did alright"
"Hitting a golf ball and throwing is a little bit different, but it was still with all these people—that's a lot of people. But it was good that they weren't quiet. A bit of noise is good. I like a bit of noise."
Where will Rod Pampling play next?
Rod Pampling will next be seen competing at the Boeing Classic on the PGA Tour Champions. The 2023 Boeing Classic will take place from Thursday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Washington.
Pampling's lone PGA Tour Champions win came at the Snoqualmie in 2021 after beating Jim Furyk, Tim Herron, and Billy Mayfair.
This year, the 53-year-old golfer is +3300 to win the Boeing Classic. Steven Alker is the favorite at +600, followed by Jerry Kelly at +900, to win the title on Sunday, August 13. Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, and Vijay Singh are other notable names highlighting the Boeing Classic field.
Here are the odds for the 2023 Boeing Classic:
- Steven Alker: 600
- Jerry Kelly: 900
- Alex Cejka: 1100
- Ernie Els: 1100
- Miguel Angel Jimenez: 1100
- Bernhard Langer: 1200
- Stephen Ames: 1400
- Brett Quigley: 2000
- K J Choi: 2200
- Robert Karlsson: 2200
- Justin Leonard: 2500
- Fred Couples: 2800
- Thongchai Jaidee: 3000
- Dicky Pride: 3300
- Kevin Sutherland: 3300
- Richard Green: 3300
- Rod Pampling: 3300
- Vijay Singh: 3300
- Paul Broadhurst: 4000
- Y E Yang: 4000
- Keith Horne: 5000
- Marco Dawson: 5000
- Paul Stankowski: 5000
- Joe Durant: 5500
- Boo Weekley: 6000
- Colin Montgomerie: 6000
- Steve Flesch: 6000
- Mark Hensby: 6500
- Paul Goydos: 7000
- Ken Tanigawa: 8000
- Ken Duke: 10000
- Matt Gogel: 10,000
- Tim Herron: 10,000
- Billy Andrade: 12500
- Harrison Frazar: 12500
- Rob Labritz: 12500
- Scott Parel: 12500
- Woody Austin: 12500
- David McKenzie: 15000
- Davis Love III: 15000
- Rocco Mediate: 15000
- Lee Janzen: 17500
- Tom Pernice Jr: 17500
- Bob Estes: 20000
- Jeff Maggert: 20000
- Scott McCarron: 20,000
- Shane Bertsch: 20,000
- Stuart Appleby: 20,000
- Timothy O'Neal: 20000
- Glen Day: 25000
- Kirk Triplett: 25000
- Mario Tiziani: 25000
- Tim Petrovic: 25000
- Billy Mayfair: 30000
- Scott Dunlap: 30000
- Tom Lehman: 30000
- Wes Short Jr: 30000
- Steve Jones: 40000
- Jason Bohn: 50000
- John Huston: 50000