WATCH: Adam Svensson hits a brilliant recovery shot at the RBC Canadian Open

Adam Svensson is one of six Canadians to make the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. This Sunday, June 2, Svensson is looking for his career best finish in the event and he hit a shot of exceptional quality as part of his effort.

Adam Svensson's play occurred on the par-3 238 yard 5th hole. The moment was broadcast on television coverage of the event and then posted on the PGA Tour's X (formerly Twitter) account. The post reached more than 96,000 views in one hour.

Adam Svenson sent his tee shot 221 yards to the left of the 5th fairway and the ball ended up in a greenside bunker. Adam Svensson's lie was especially tricky due to the fact that the ball did not go into the sand, but stayed in the rough that covers the side of the bunker, 72 feet 4 inches from the hole.

The Canadian sought to send the ball straight into the hole with a wedge shot. His execution was so precise that the ball was only 17 feet from the pin. Subsequently, Adam Svensson made the putt and saved par on the hole.

Adam Svensson has played eight holes of the second round, with one birdie and no bogeys. His score for the event is 2 under and he is currently tied for 43rd.

This is Svensson's eighth appearance in his home country's open tournament. It is the third time he has made the cut, his previous best performance being a T21 finish in 2022.

A look into Adam Svensson's performance during the first three rounds

Adam Svensson played the first round of the RBC Canadian Open with a score of 2 over 72, with three bogeys and one birdie. On the second day he carded a 2 under 68, with four birdies and two bogeys. His 36-hole score was even par and he made the cut on the number.

During the “Moving Day”, Svensson managed another score under par (1 under 69). The Canadian reached the 17th hole playing for 1 over, with two birdies and three bogeys, but on the 17th he got a spectacular eagle that allowed him to improve his score.

This was one of his best moments in the whole event. Svensson hit the fairway with a 289-yard drive and with his second shot reached the fairway in front of the green, 82 feet from the hole. From there, the Canadian executed another of his highly accurate shots and sent the ball directly into the hole.

Svensson has excelled at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open with his accuracy. He has had one of the best driving accuracies of the event, hitting 34 of 49 fairways (69.39%) and reaching 46 of 63 greens in regulation (73.02%). He has not fared as well with the putter, as he has negative numbers in the 'Stroke Gained: Putting' (-2.051).