Watch: Alison Lee's tricky final putt to equal LET low tournament scoring record in Saudi Arabia

Alison Lee wrapped up one of the best weeks of her career this Sunday (October 29). Seven days ago, she was battling for the title at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, and this weekend she won her second professional victory, with a record included.

The American won in style the individual competition of the Aramco Team Series - Riyadh, eight strokes ahead of Carlota Ciganda. Lee's demonstration was of absolute dominance and she was able to impose an even greater difference.

A video posted on the Ladies European Tour (LET) social networks shows the moment Alison Lee hit the final shot to clinch victory. First, she faced a six-foot putt that would have rounded her score to -30, but the ball whirled around the cup and went a few feet away.

Eventually, Alison Lee holed the ball on the next putt to win a tournament that made her name in the history books.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

On Saturday (October 28), Lee set a new LET 36-hole lowest score record of -22. She beat the previous record of -16 set by several players: Gwladys Nocera (2008 Goteborg Masters), Kylie Henry (2014 Ladies German Open), Anne van Dam (2018 Estrella Damm Ladies Open) and Emily Kristine Pedersen (2020 Tipsport Czech Ladies Open).

Not content with this feat, Alison Lee was determined to achieve one more. And she did, setting a new LET 54-hole lowest score record of -29. This was five strokes better than the previous record set by Kylie Henry at the 2014 Ladies German Open.

As if that were not enough, Lee's -29 tied the LET 72-hole lowest score record set by Gwladys Nocera at the 2008 Gothenburg Masters.

The winning team was captained by Carlota Ciganda, while the team led by Lee finished second.

This weekend's victory is the second professional win in Alison Lee's career. The previous one was also in the Aramco Team Series, but at the Sotogrande 2021 event. She and compatriot Nelly Korda are the only multiple winners of the event.

How has Alison Lee fared this season?

The winning moment (Image via Ladies European Tour)

Winning the Aramco Team Series - Riyadh is the highlight of a very good season for Alison Lee. In 25 tournaments, she has suffered only two cuts (withdrawing from one event) with three top 10s and five top 20s, plus this Sunday's win.

These results put her in 35th place on the Race To CME Globe season rankings with 823,487 points. That means she will compete in the Tour Championship in three weeks.

Lee's career includes 171 starts on the LPGA Tour, making 118 cuts. Her best finishes include 19 top-10s.

In 2015, she was called up to represent the United States at the Solheim Cup. There she contributed 1 point to her team's victory, a product of one win and three losses.