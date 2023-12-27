Watch: All of Novak Djokovic’s Golf shots from 2023 Ryder Cup All-Star match

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic was among the main attractions of the 2023 Ryder Cup All-Star match. The Serbian was part of a large group of athletes from other sports who are lovers of recreational golf.

The Ryder Cup organization released a video on Tuesday, December 26 with all of Novak Djokovic's shots during the 2023 Ryder Cup All-Star match. The images show that if the tennis player devotes a little more time to golf, he could reach a respectable amateur level.

Novak Djokovic is seen making good swings and hitting drives with good range. It is true that he needs to improve his footwork as he swings too statically, which reduces his power and accuracy.

The tennis player is also seen making several putts, an area in which he has some way to go to compete with the best.

Novak Djokovic is one of the best players in the history of tennis. He currently has 98 ATP Tour victories, including 24 Grand Slam titles. The Serb also won the individual bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games.

Novak Djokovic, Team Monty and the 2023 Ryder Cup All-Star match

The inaugural Ryder Cup All-Star match was played on the Wednesday prior to the start of the main event in 2023. The two participating teams were captained by two historic figures in world golf, Colin Montgomery (Team Monty) and Corey Pavin (Team Pavin).

Team Monty was made up of Novak Djokovic, former soccer player Gareth Bale, social media influencer Garrett Hilbert, professional surfer Leonardo Fioravanti and disabled golfer Kipp Popert.

Team Pavin, meanwhile, "signed" former footballer Andriy Shevchenko, Hollywwood star Kathryn Newton, former National Football Player Star and sportscaster Victor Cruz, F1 driver Carlos Sainz and disabled golfer Tomasso Perrino.

The format was similar to that traditionally used in the Ryder Cup, match-play over seven holes. The two teams were divided into three groups to face each other in three matches.

The event was defined as follows:

Match 1:

Novak Djokovic & Kipp Popert WIN 3-1 v Carlos Sainz & Tommaso Perrino

Match 2:

Garrett Hilbert & Leonardo Fioravanti TIE 2-2 v Kathryn Newton & Victor Cruz

Match 3:

Colin Montgomerie & Gareth Bale WIN 2-1 v Corey Pavin & Andriy Shevchenko

Team Monty scored a victory (2.5 & 0.5) in the inaugural Ryder Cup All-Star match, which was played on the same course where the Ryder Cup was played two days later, the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

Meanwhile, Team Europe won the 2023 Ryder Cup against Team USA, 16.5 & 11.5. The next edition of the event will be in 2025 at Bethpage Black course, New York, USA.

