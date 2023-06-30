Andrew Landry's spectacular nine birdies propel him 78 spots up the leaderboard at 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

American golfer Andrew Landry had a spectacular second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. On Friday, Landry made nine birdies to close with an overall score of -10.

It was also a bogey-free round for Andrew Landry, who is having the best round among all competitors so far (-9). With the second half of the day still to be played, Landry is in T4 (tied with four other players).

During the round, Andrew Landry displayed great skill with his driver. While his long-range shots are not outstanding for their power, his driving accuracy of over 80% (82.14) is exceptional.

This, plus the fact that he was very accurate with the putter (he only needed 25 putts in the entire round) were the keys to a phenomenal round. In fact, Landry moved up 79 places by the time he finished his Friday performance.

The (provisional) leader of the tournament so far is Taylor Moore at -13. In T2 are Adam Schenk at -11 and Justin Lower (playing the 16th hole). However, the co-leader from the previous day, Peter Kuest, has not started his round this Friday.

This Thursday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Landry had finished at T83 with -1. The first was a very different round for him, with three birdies and two bogeys.

Who is Andrew Landry?

Andrew Landry, 35, has been a professional golfer since 2009 and earned his PGA Tour membership in 2016. At this level he has two victories: 2018 Valero Texas Open and The American Express in 2020.

On the PGA Tour he has played 149 events from 2014 to the present. He has made the cut in 71 tournaments, with a runner up and 10 other Top 10 finishes as his best results.

Andrew Landry at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round One (Image via Getty).

In the same period, Landry has participated in the Korn Ferry Tour, where he has had two victories: in the 2015 Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship Presented by Prebuild and in The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club in 2017.

In 54 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, he has made the cut in 36. In addition to his victories, he has earned one runner up and nine other Top 10 finishes.

His record in major tournaments is not very extensive. He has been present in two editions of the Augusta Masters (2019 and 2021), two of the PGA Championship (2018 and 2020), one of the US Open (2016) and one of the Open Championship (2018).

His best result in majors was during his only participation in the US Open (T15). He has been cut in three of the six occasions in which he has been present in this type of events.

