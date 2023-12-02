Watch: Aussie crowd roar as Min Woo Lee ties the lead at the ISPS Handa Australian Open 2023

Min Woo Lee continued his dominance on the third day of the Australian Open as he carded a 1-under 70 to aggregate at 13-under. He holds a joint one-stroke lead with Rikuya Hoshino after 54 holes.

After shooting 67 and 64 in the first two rounds of the Australian Open, Lee slowed down a bit on Saturday as he was heading for an even-par round. However, on the par-5, 18th, he made an incredible chip off the bunker, which was followed by a birdie putt that put him in the joint lead.

As soon as the 25-year-old Australian sank a birdie putt on the 18th hole and followed it with a little fist pump and a 'come on,' the crowd erupted in joy, soon filling the air with a massive round of applause.

Expand Tweet

This was Lee's fourth birdie of the round, which consisted of a bogey as well as a double bogey. Hoshino made a bogey-free 65 to jump to the top of the leaderboard for another showdown with the Australian. For the uninitiated, the 25-year-old Australian had beaten Hoshino by three strokes at the Australian PGA Championship last week.

If Lee claims the Stonehaven Cup on Sunday, he will become only the seventh player in history to complete the Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship double. Previously, only Kel Nagle (1959), Peter Thomson (1967), Greg Norman (1985), Peter Lonard (2004), Robert Allenby (2005), and Greg Chalmers (2011) had achieved this rare feat.

When will Min Woo Lee tee off in the final round of the Australian Open?

Min Woo Lee is grouped with Alex Fitzpatrick and Rikuya Hoshino for the final round of the Australian Open. The trio will begin their final round on Sunday, December 3, at 12:45 p.m. local time.

Here are the complete tee time details for the final round of the 2023 Australian Open (all times local):

Tee 1

6:30 am: Darcy Brereton, Philipp Katich

6:41 am: Jasper Stubbs, Hayden Hopewell, and Michael Block

7:03 am: Jak Carter, Pierre Pineau, and Frank Kennedy

7:25 am: Tom McKibbin, Julian Suri, and Adrian Meronk

7:47 am: Elvis Smylie, Aaron Baddeley, and Matias Sanchez

8:09 am: Alexander Levy, David Horsey, and Kit Bittle

11:17 am: Jeffrey Guan, Grant Forrest, and Laurie Canter

11:39 am: Adam Bland, Joaquin Niemann, and Sam Brazel

12:01 pm: Samuel Jones, Jason Scrivener, Matt Jones

12:34 pm: Sean Crocker, Lucas Herbert, and Patrick Rodgers

12:45 pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Min Woo Lee, and Rikuya Hoshino

Tee 10

6:57 am: Søren Kjeldsen, Lawry Flynn, Lars Van Meijel

7:19 am: Scott Strange, Jake McLeod, and Thomas Power Horan

7:30 am: Kyle Michel, Andrew Dodt, and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

7:41 am: Angel Ayora, Jediah Morgan, and Oliver Farr

7:52 am: Nicolo Galletti, Shae Wools Cobb, Simon Hawkes

8:03 am: Steven Brown, Rafa Cabrera Bello, and Rhein Gibson

11:01 am: Adam Scott, Connor Syme, and Kade McBride

11:23 am: Ryo Hisatsune, Yuto Katsuragawa, and Cam Davis

11:45 am: Marc Leishman, Richard Mansell, and Jhonattan Vegas

12:07 pm: Joel Moscatel, Travis Smyth, and Calum Hill

12:29 pm: Cam Smith, Conor Purcell, and Mark Power