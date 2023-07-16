WATCH: Ben Griffin shares gritty account of tackling challenging weather at the Renaissance Club      

Ben Griffin was a part of the star-studded field at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open that concluded at The Renaissance Golf Club on Sunday, July 16.

The American golfer recently opened up on dealing with inclement weather on the course. Griffin revealed that it was really difficult for him to play on the course. To compete in the event, he had a lot of strategy and angles.

In a social media post made by the PGA Tour, Griffin said:

"This is my first time over here playing links golf, links style golf at least. And it's hard to even explain what the conditions are like. A lot of strategy, a lot of angle golf, a lot of guessing more than anything. But coming down the stretch, 16 is going to be straight into the wind. 17 has got a huge crosswind and 18. I mean, basically, all of us had 3-wood in.

"So, it's very difficult. It's going to take a lot of pars down the stretch to win. There's a couple of birdies on the first few on the back nine, but once you get through kind of 13, you're out of birdies holes. So from here, it's hold on. If you grab a birdie, it's pretty remarkable. So it's going to be interesting to see how things shake out," he added.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



@BenGriffinGolf breaks down what it will take to seal the deal What's it like to play in the blustering Scottish wind?@BenGriffinGolf breaks down what it will take to seal the deal @ScottishOpen

The Genesis Scottish Open concluded with Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy winning his second event of the year. He registered a one-stroke victory over Robert Maclntyre.

Ben Griffin's performance at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

After the fourth round of the 2023 Scottish Open, Ben Griffin finished in 25th place, tied with Yannik Paul, Romain Langasque, Calum Hill, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland, Viktor Hovland, Marcel Schneider, Thorbjorn Olesen, and Will Gordon with a score of five under 275.

Griffin didn't get off to a strong start in the event. He had two consecutive bogeys on the opening two holes before making two consecutive birdies on the next two holes. However, on the back nine of the opening round, Griffin sank an eagle.

The 27-year-old birdied the fourth hole on the second day before making two bogeys on the front nine. He finished with a 67 after making four birdies on the closing nine holes of the second round.

The American scored 69 with four birdies and three bogeys, followed by two birdies and two bogeys in the final round to finish with a total of 70.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open:

1. Ben Griffin

2. Robert MacIntyre

T3. Byeong Hun An

T3. David Lingmerth

T3. Scottie Scheffler

T6. JT Poston

T6. Nicolai Hojgaard

T6. Tom Kim

T6. Tommy Fleetwood

T6. Tyrrell Hatton

11. Grant Forest

T12. Ewen Ferguson

T12. Brian Harman

T12. Ryan Fox

T12. Lee Hodges

T12. Shane Lowry

T12. Max Homa

T12. Jordan Smith

T19. Sean Crocker

T19. Garrick Higgo

T19. Nick Taylor

T19. Tom Hoge

T19. Corey Conners

T19. Sam Burns