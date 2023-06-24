Watch: Breaking video claims USGA confirming Rory McIlroy's drop on hole 14 at LACC during US Open was 'incorrect'

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy landed in hot water after he was granted a 'free drop' during the fourth round of the 2023 US Open last week. McIlroy's ball was embedded in the sand trap lining of the fairway of the 14th hole at the LACC, making it very hard to get a clean strike of the ball. The 34-year-old was given the a free drop, much to the surprise of fans worldwide.

The decision was made by the officials under rule 16.3 of the US Open Championship, which allows golfers to play a ball embedded in the grass. The rule does not apply to balls buried in the sand.

The free drop awarded to McIlroy was criticized by golf fans and experts alike. Big Boy Pants, a golf Youtube channel, recently confirmed that the decision was erroneous. The Youtuber said in his most recent video that he called the United States Golf Association (USGA) to discuss the free drop. The USGA officer was heard saying in the video:

"Yeah, I mean, I think it was ultimately an incorrect drop at the direction of the referee."

Rory McIlroy finished second at the 2023 US Open with a score of -9.

Rory Mcilroy's performance at the 2023 US Open

Rory McIlroy started the 2023 US Open with back-to-back birdies on the first two holes on Thursday, June 15. He had a remarkable start to the event, carding five birdies on the front nine holes and making one birdie and one bogey on the back nine holes. He finished the first round with a score of 65.

On Friday, June 16, McIlroy began with another birdie on the first hole. He sank six birdies and one bogey on the first nine holes of the second round followed by three bogeys and one birdie to wrap up with a score of 67. He made three birdies and one bogey in the third round and a bogey and birdie in the last round to score 70.

He finished with a scoring deficit of 9, one stroke behind Wyndham Clark, who won the first major of his career at the 2023 US Open.

Rory struggled with his game in the last round of the major tournament, resulting in his second-place finish. Speaking about his performance, Rory McIlroy said:

“As I was walking up to it, it felt like it was a perfect full sand wedge. Hit it hard, get some spin on it. Then while we were getting prepared for the shot, the wind started to freshen a little bit. Full sand wedge wasn't getting there, so I said to Harry, three-quarter gap wedge would be perfect."

He added:

"I feel like I didn't time the shot perfectly. I hit it when the wind was at its strongest and the ball just got hit a lot by the wind, and obviously it came up short. If I had it back, I think I had the right club and the right shot. I might have just had to wait an extra 15 or 20 seconds to let that little gust settle.”

