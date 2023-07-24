The Royal Liverpool Golf Club saw American golfer Brian Harman inspire the world by winning the Open Championship 2023. He defeated four tied runner-ups with a huge margin of six strokes to lift the Claret Jug.

After the win, Harman celebrated his first major victory by drinking off the prestigious Claret Jug. NUCLR GOLF shared the video on their Twitter hand.

Watch the video here:

Brian Harman celebrated his Open Championship victory last night at Hickory Smokehouse West Kirby.



Brian Harman was phenomenal since day 1 at Hoylake. After topping the table on Day 2, he didn't slip to another spot until winning with a margin of six shots. He also became the third left-handed golfer to win the prestigious Claret Jug.

"I'm going to have a couple of pints out of this" - Brian Harman on the celebration with the Claret Jug

After winning the Open Championship, Brian Harman shared that after getting home he would celebrate his win by drinking a 'couple of pints' off the Trophy.

As quoted by The Guardian, he said:

"I gotta thank my wife and family back home. I sure miss them. I can't wait to get back to them tomorrow, but first, I'm going to have a couple of pints out of this here trophy I believe!"

This was the 36-year-old American golfer's first victory in about five years. The last time he tasted success in a tournament on the PGA Tour was in 2017 when he won the Wells Fargo Championship, defeating Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez by a margin of one stroke.

Brian Harman with the Claret Jug

While speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Brian Harman expressed his feelings about winning his first major and third professional win on the Tour. He was grateful that his hard work has paid off.

"Better late than never. I've thought about this my whole life," Harman said. "Being the Open champion is just incredible. I just doubled down on my process. I know it's boring and not flashy, but until I hit that last bunker shot, I didn't think about winning this golf tournament."

What benefits did Brian Harman earn after winning the Open Championship?

After winning his first major, Brian Harman earned his career-best paycheck of $3 million and the prestigious Claret Jug. Apart from this, he enjoyed several other benefits.

Brian Harman received a gold medal, which has been awarded to each winner since 1872. He will also earn a number of exceptions, such as:

He will be invited to all the Open Championship tournaments every year, until the age of 60.

He will receive five-year exemptions to The Masters, The US Open, and The PGA Championship.

He will be exempted from the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour for the next five years.

Direct invitation to the next five editions of The Players Championship.

He also earned 600 Fed Ex Cup points.

Harman also earned 100 OWGR points to jump to his career-best 10th rank. He also earned a lifetime direct invitation to the Senior PGA Championship and Senior Open Championship after the age of 50.